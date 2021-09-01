Why is South Korea’s new anti-Google law important?





The Korean National Assembly has approved a groundbreaking law that will change the way platform companies operate app stores. Nicknamed the “anti-Google law,” it resonates across national borders and is now unique. Mentha explains:

What is the anti-Google method?

The Korean parliament has passed an amendment to the national telecommunications business law. This prohibits companies such as Google and Apple from forcing developers to use built-in payment systems to sell subscriptions and other digital items through the Play Store and App Store. It also prevents app marketers from unreasonably delaying mobile content reviews and removing such content from the market. Google and Apple charge developers for selling in-app items such as subscriptions through the app store. Many developers, including multi-billion dollar start-ups, are working to intervene in the government to end this practice.

Why is this law important?

Last October, a group of 15 start-ups approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to discuss these issues. On November 11, CCI wrote to 17 startups asking about their partnership with the Play Store, the impact of Google’s abuse of market power on the ecosystem, and more. A recent document unearthed as part of an antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of abusing its monopoly rights in the U.S. has significantly reduced its revenue to Netflix to prevent it from using an alternative payment system. Claimed to have provided a share.

What do Google and Apple say about the law?

Google claims that it costs a huge amount of technology to maintain the Android operating system and Play Store. Apple says the law would put users at risk of fraud and undermine their privacy. Most importantly, Apple argued that 482,000 registered developers in South Korea had few opportunities. “

Google, did Apple try to solve the problem?

The two companies have announced a small business program, reducing the price of developers with less than $ 1 million in store revenue to 15%. Last week, Apple announced a $ 100 million small developer support fund as part of a class action settlement agreement. The company also said it would allow developers to use data retrieved from the app to notify customers about other payment methods. Unlike Apple, Google also allows users to install apps that aren’t in the Play Store, or install other app stores on their Android phones.

How important are these app stores?

Google generated $ 11.2 billion in revenue from the Play Store in 2019, according to a document opened in a lawsuit in the United States. In June of this year, Apple said App Store developers boosted $ 64.3 billion in billing and sales in 2020, up 24%. The two app stores are essential to the business of the two companies and are empowering the app ecosystem around the world. Other stores are available, but the fact that the Google Play Store and App Store are pre-installed on your device offers significant benefits to them.

