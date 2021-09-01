Auticon opens Utah office with a focus on technology neurodiversity





This story is part of Salt Lake Tributes’ ongoing efforts to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab.

For many talented technical workers with autism, job interviews can be the biggest hurdle to employment. The high stress interview process, where applicants are expected to maintain eye contact, shake hands firmly, and have all the correct answers to social questions, many of these workers are sufficient for them. Leaves you separated from your qualified work.

Auticon, a global consulting firm that recently opened its Salt Lake City office, is focused on breaking down the barriers between technicians and the workplace. Fidelity Investments and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints understand that autistic workers are autistic and may need accommodation and contract with Utah to fill an open position There are only two companies and organizations in Utah.

People with autism often use a technique called masking to hide their statements, such as repeated shaking, hand movements, and sensitivity to light and sound. As autism employees, these technicians no longer need to wear masks, said Mark Pfister, chief technology officer for autism.

According to Pfister, most people, I say, are very surprised and very relieved.

David Aspinall, CEO of Auticon US Auticon, employs approximately 300 people in the Autism Spectrum Disorders worldwide, with jobs related to cybersecurity, software engineering, quality assurance and more.

(Torrent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Eric Olavson speaks at the opening of the office. Most employees work in offices that have a contract with Auticon, but you can also work in a small office in Salt Lake City.

Most of Auticons’ employees work for a company that has a contract with Auticon, but the company has decided to open an office in Salt Lake City to get closer to the fast-growing Silicon Slope technology hub. bottom.

Auticon employs several positions at different skill levels.

To help these workers access these jobs, Auticon is a game that evaluates applicants’ technical skills rather than focusing on the social interactions required in traditional interviews. Create a test like this. Applicants talk to Auticon employees before they are hired, but those conversations focus on the social skills they have and the accommodation they may need.

But it’s not just job vacancies, Pfister said.

Auticon also combines autistic employees with what the company calls job coaches. These coaches advocate for employees to receive accommodation, such as quiet rooms, to help employees and business managers understand each other’s needs.

Coaches advocate and work with employees on a more personal level. Coaches and employees meet to discuss not only the purpose of the employee’s current job, but also to develop a guide on how the employee can achieve broader career goals.

According to Pfister, they supported not only where they are and where they need them, but where they really want to be.

Diagnosed with autism

Pfister was diagnosed only two years ago in the second half of his life after being frequently rebuked by his wife. It took him several years to agree to the assessment.

As an extrovert, I communicate and socialize to earn a living. That’s what I do. I can speak in front of the audience, Pfister said. How can I get autism?

But getting a diagnosis helped explain a few things, Pfister said, and he believes that many of his strengths came from autism. Not all two people with autism have the same characteristics, but for Pfister, his autism helps find patterns and connections that no one else sees.

Before he realized he had autism, Pfister said he had no way of expressing that he had a unique talent.

At Auticon, Pfister uses his skills to find the right combination for business clients and autistic employees, he said.

Knowing that Auticon’s high-ranking employees have autism can help some employees who apply for work through the company. Scott McKell, an Auticon employee at Fidelity Investments, said he was much more relieved to talk to Pfister, who knew he was understood.

(Torrent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Oticon has hired Scott McKell with autism to work at Fidelity Investments.

According to McKell, working with Oticon has always been great. He insisted on himself in his previous work, including asking him to turn off the bright light when they bothered him, but he often felt overwhelmed. At Auticon, there is someone who can help office managers understand the accommodations they need.

According to McKell, I feel very comfortable being myself.

Fidelity allows McKell to move away from his desk to a quiet room when overstimulated by office lighting and noise. His manager can also help other employees understand social cues in conversations, including when joking or sarcastic.

Diversity, fairness, inclusiveness

Auticon’s focus is on social purposes, but it’s still a for-profit business, says CEO Aspinall. Charity and government programs are also needed to help people with autism, but Auticon fills the gap in the private sector.

At the heart of what we believe is that business principles are needed to help solve some of the challenges of society, Aspinal said.

The deal with Auticon brings benefits to the enterprise by promoting neurodiversity, Aspinall said. By helping autistic employees thrive in their business, their diverse perspectives and mindsets can increase efficiency and bring new innovations to the company.

He said he was turning what was previously considered a barrier into a performance advantage.

According to Aspinal, businesses and organizations need to work on diversity, fairness and inclusiveness. Neurodiversity should also be included in the set of terms commonly used to describe people of different races and genders, diversity, impartiality, and inclusion creating a comfortable environment.

(Trent Nelson | Salt Lake Tribune) Autism advocate Temple Grandin spoke at the opening of the Oticon office in Salt Lake City on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Companies hoping to hire people with autism, according to Aspinal, will succeed in combination with autism without offering some accommodation or learning about autism. It is not.

According to Aspinall, you need to be a place where people feel comfortable about being themselves. That’s because you can only take those lessons into the hiring process after you’ve learned them.

Auticon does not expect companies to instantly know all the needs of all neurodiversity employees. That’s why we guide the company to create a workplace where Auticon employees can do their best.

However, Auticon employees are not the only ones who will benefit from the Auticons service. From time to time, existing employees find enough comfort to stop hiding themselves in their workplace.

According to Aspinall, we celebrate when we get a new client, when the same client comes back, and when they say they want more service from us. Their diagnosis).

____________________

Looking for a job with a disability? The Utah Rehabilitation Department provides services to help people with disabilities find employment.

Vocational rehabilitation counselors may be able to help people with serious physical or mental disabilities find a job practically difficult.

For more information, please visit jobs.utah.gov / usor.

____________________

Correction: Earlier versions of this article misunderstood the scope of Auticons employees. The company employs about 300 people with autism worldwide.

