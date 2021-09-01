Western Digital Announces New Non-SMR 20TB HDD with NAND





Magnification / This is not Western Digital’s first 20TB drive, but it is the first shipping drive to achieve its density without the use of shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology.

Western Digital

At Western Digital’s HDD Reimagine Event yesterday, the company introduced the latest hard drive architecture. This is a hybrid spinning last / NAND flash design called OptiNAND. However, as Dr. Siva Sivaram, WD’s president of technology and strategy, told Ars in an interview, OptiNAND is rarely the most malicious hybrid SSHD drive first introduced in 2011 and 2012. Not similar.

OptiNAND improves area density by removing firmware-accessible metadata from the disk itself and storing it in NAND instead of promising SSD-like speed through a cache of customer data. ..

20TB per disk without SMR

Like last year’s 20TB SMR drive, the OptiNAND drive employs EAMR in the form of additional current to the main pole of the writehead.

Western Digital

A triple-stage actuator, much like the three knuckles of a human finger, enables fast and fine head positioning on both last year’s and this year’s 20TB drives.

Western Digital

Last year, Western Digital’s 20TB drives required shingled magnetic recording to reach high areal densities. The edges added this year come from offboarding metadata rather than single sector.

Western Digital

The most specific milestone achieved by Western Digital’s newly announced architecture is a 9-platter 20TB drive that does not require shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology. The new disc uses a subset of Western Digital’s EAMR technology. It emphasizes that the ePMR has been rebranded and is not an SMR that has a serious performance and ease of use impact on many common workloads.

The new drive uses the same EAMR and triple-stage actuator technology as last July’s 18TB and 20TB products, but with improved area density by offloading onboard metadata to the flash side of the OptiNAND architecture. .. The metadata described here is hardware metadata, not file system metadata, which can be accessed from the drive’s firmware, but is not exposed to the outside world of the drive itself.

Repeatable runout (RRO) is an explanation for the inaccuracy of the rotating system and can be predicted in advance, for example, the stable wobbling caused by the microscopic imperfect alignment of the rotor. RRO data is unique to each drive, is factory generated at the time of manufacture, and is stored on the disk itself.

In a typical traditional drive, RRO metadata is interleaved with customer-accessible data on the platter itself, reducing the number of tracks per inch (TPI) available for customer data, thus reducing the overall area of ​​the disk. The density is reduced. The OptiNAND architecture allows Western Digital to move this metadata from the platter to the onboard NAND.

Hitting 20TB with a 9-platter drive with current recording technology requires some sort of next-generation “edge.” For last year’s 20TB drive, the edge was this year’s latest model, the OptiNAND SMR.

Synchronous write acceleration acceleration / Synchronous writes are orders of magnitude slower than asynchronous on this Seagate Ironwolf NAS disk. OptiNAND needs to eliminate most of its performance bottlenecks.

Sivaram began the interview by declaring that OptiNAND is not meant to store customer data, with one exception: it can flush the contents of the drive’s DRAM cache to OptiNAND in the event of an unexpected power outage. I have.

This has a significant impact on drive performance when the drive is requested to perform a synchronous write. This is a special mode of operation normally required by databases, virtual machines, and most NFS exports. When an application requests a “synchronous write” to a drive, all normal write aggregation and caching operations are disabled. The application tells the operating system, “Do nothing else until you make sure that this data is stored persistently and securely. Disk.”

The OptiNAND architecture allows the drive to complete these sync () calls immediately without lying about the safety of synchronous write data. Instead of pausing everything the drive is doing to find the head in place and write data to the magnetic medium, when the write is accepted into the drive’s own DRAM buffer, the drive simply says “data is safe. You can say.

This is usually considered an unsafe violation of the write barrier mandate. However, OptiNAND drives can accept up to 100 MiB “cache disabled” writes to DRAM. This is because the drive’s onboard capacitors can keep the DRAM executable for a sufficient amount of time to flush the write cache to OptiNAND in the event of an emergency power off event. .. When power is restored, the dirty data temporarily written to OptiNAND is read back and immediately committed to rotating storage.

By allowing the drive to “fudge” the write barrier by flushing dirty writes from DRAM to OptiNAND depending on the power of the capacitor, it often improves the performance of these writes, perhaps 10 times or more. It can be greatly improved.

Use cases and availability

According to Sivaram, the new OptiNAND drive will be useful wherever traditional hard drives are used. Without drive or host management SMR performance bottlenecks, drives can be expected to act as a plug-and-play alternative to older, smaller drives, everything from NAS to data centers.

20TB OptiNAND discs are currently in early production and samples are only shipped to some Western Digital Enterprise customers. However, the technology is expected to serve as a “foundation for future design and innovation” throughout Western Digital’s rotating storage product line, with market-specific products available later this year.

Requested product samples for direct testing and review.

