Streamers are boycotting Twitch today to protest the platform’s lack of action against a “hate attack” – TechCrunch





Last month, Twitch users became increasingly concerned and frustrated by bot attacks on hatred. To protest Twitch’s lack of immediate action to prevent targeted harassment of left-behind creators, some streamers are darkening today to observe #ADayOffTwitch.

For each protest, users share a list of Amazon-owned requests for Twitch. They host a roundtable with creators affected by the harassment attack on the platform, enable streamers to approve or reject incoming attacks, and enable tools that allow only accounts of a certain age to chat. We would like to remove the ability to attach more than two accounts to one email address, and share when comprehensive harassment prevention tools will be implemented.

Hi friends, I’m not going to stream tomorrow to support #ADayOffTwitch. (This is some handy graphics that protesters are asking @Twitch in case they’re not sure what’s going on.) On Thursday, we’ll be back on our first swing at Senior Detective! pic.twitter.com/OA9NQlTnq3

— Meg Turney (@megturney) September 1, 2021

TechCrunch asked Twitch if they had plans to address these demands. Twitch said: “We support the streamers’ right to express themselves and focus on key issues throughout the service. Improved channel-level ban avoidance detection to make Twitch a safer place for creators. And are working on additional improvements to the account.

Twitch Raids is part of the culture of streaming platforms. After one author exits a stream, you can “raid” another stream by sending the viewer to check someone else’s channel. This feature should help more skilled streamers support up-and-coming users, but instead it has been weaponized as a harassment tool.

In May, Twitch released 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, and abilities. Users have requested these tags to make it easier to find the creators that represent them. But at the same time, these tags make it easier for malicious people to harass left-behind streamers, and Twitch hasn’t yet added tools for streamers to deal with the increase in harassment. In the meantime, Twitch users had to build their own safety tools to handle the issue and protect themselves while Twitch was working on the update. Twitch does not share when the promised harassment prevention tools will be released.

Just recently in December, Twitch updated its policy on offensive content and harassment. The platform states that this is always banned, but malicious attacks continue. Black Twitch creator RekItRaven launched the #TwitchDoBetter hashtag on Twitter in early August after facing a targeted racist hatred attack, saying he couldn’t prevent this abuse. I called on Twitch. Twitch is aware of this issue and states that it is working on a solution, but many users find Twitch to be too slow and lacking.

To counter this malicious behavior, we’ve been building channel-level ban evasion detections and account improvements over the months. But when we work on solutions, malicious people work in parallel to find ways to avoid them. Therefore, it is not always possible to share details.

— Twitch (@Twitch) August 20, 2021

RekItRaven, along with streamers Lucia Everblack and Shiny Pen, organized #ADayOffTwitch to put pressure on Twitch to make the platform safer for marginalized creators.

“Hate for the platform is nothing new,” Raven told WYNC’s The Takeaway. However, bot-led raid attacks are more difficult to combat than individual trolls. “Some people bring bots. It’s usually one or two people who program a lot of bots. Bypassing the security measures in place and chatting with broadcasters in very exciting and derogatory terms. Just spam. “

Raven says he’s talked to Twitch ever since, but he doesn’t feel that one conversation is enough.

Many of the creators of LGBTQUIA2 +, BIPOC, Disabled, Neurodivergent, and Plural can really make a difference by appearing, loud, and not retreating, even though they are said to achieve nothing. Remember, it’s not over yet. #ADayOffTwitch

— Lucia Everblack (@LuciaEverblack) August 26, 2021

As part of #ADayOffTwitch, some streamers encourage followers to financially support other platforms via the #SubOffTwitch tag. Creators promote their accounts on platforms such as Patreon and Ko-Fi, as Twitch accounts for 50% of streamers’ revenue. Competitor YouTube Gaming accounts for 30% of revenue, Facebook Gaming will not lose from creators until 2023, but Twitch will continue to dominate the streaming space. According to Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet, Twitch accounted for 72.3% of the market share in the number of viewers in the first quarter of 2021.

Still, popular creators such as Ben Lupo (DrLupo), Jack Dunlop (CouRage), and Rachell Hofstetter (Valkyrae) have recently left Twitch to sign exclusive deals with YouTube Gaming. If Twitch remains unsafe for marginalized creators, others can be upset to follow their leads, whether it’s an exclusive deal or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/01/streamers-are-boycotting-twitch-today-to-protest-the-platforms-lack-of-action-on-hate-raids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos