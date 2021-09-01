ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis and Rebecca Frisbie recognized for industry-leading innovation





Pleasanton, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of (NYSE: ICE), is today named ICE Mortgage Technologys Marci Davis, Senior Director of Product Management and Director of Product Management Rebecca Frisbee on the 2021 Housing Wire Insiders list. .. It honors 100 operational superstars in housing that are moving businesses and clients forward.

Joe Tyrrell, president of ICE Mortgage Technology, states that both Marci and Rebecca are leaders who influence the team far beyond their own. Not only do they have a strong vision, direction and execution, but they both put their customers first when it comes to problem-solving approaches. And that’s why they deserve to be highly respected and recognized as irreplaceable innovators in the industry.

This year’s list of winners represents a wide range of occupations in the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech. Insiders are the professionals companies rely on for their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and efforts lead to excellent results. For example, Davis and Frisbie both led digital solutions that are making a big difference in the industry.

Davis has been recognized for her role in the design and implementation of new web-based correspondent lending solutions that are a major differentiator in the market. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry and technology allows her to seamlessly transition from in-depth business conversations with key stakeholders to deep technical conversations with engineers on building solutions that meet market needs. Become a technician. Davis’ efforts will significantly contribute to improving the ICE Mortgage Technologys Encompass Investor Connect solution, enabling more streamlined loan offerings and improving the efficiency of corresponding lenders, loan quality, and speed of financing.

Frisbie was recognized for his commitment to launching the long-awaited Encompasse Close solution from ICE Mortgage Technologies. This solution allows lenders to electronically facilitate every aspect of their eClosing workflow, from ordering documents to delivering them to loan investors, without leaving Encompass. Her extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry, and more specifically the borrower’s journey in the mortgage process, makes her the perfect leader in driving solutions towards a fully digital experience.

The 2021 HW Insiders have been carefully selected by the Housing Wires Selection Committee based on their significant and dynamic contributions to the enterprise and industry as a whole. The honors of the official Davis and Frisbee awards can be found here.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration and all the steps and tasks in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan composition platform provider for the mortgage industry, where lenders can create more loans, reduce composition costs, reduce time to completion, and at the same time have a high level. We provide solutions that ensure compliance, quality and efficiency. .. For more information, please visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362.

About the Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people with opportunities. It provides financial technology and data services across key asset classes and provides customers with access to mission-critical workflow tools that improve transparency and operational efficiency. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and operate clearing houses that help people invest, raise funds, and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analysis and platforms to help our customers take the opportunity to operate more efficiently. ICE Mortgage Technology is transforming and digitizing the US mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate the industry to connect our customers with opportunities.

Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include the Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE Block Design, NYSE, and the New York Stock Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Information on additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of and / or its affiliates can be found here. Key information documents for certain products subject to EU package retail and insurance-based investment product regulations can be accessed under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS)” on the relevant exchange websites.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995-The statement in this press release regarding the non-historical ICE business is a “forward-looking statement” with risks and uncertainties. Additional risk and uncertainty discussions where actual results may differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors in the ICE Annual Report. Please refer to the documents submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, submitted to the SEC on February 4, 2021.

2021 ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. all rights reserved. The Encompass and ICE Mortgage Technology logos are from ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc. It is a trademark of the business entity of.

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

