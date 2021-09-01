Google is greedily ridiculing Apple (but wait, where have I seen this before?)





An endless circle of humor?

Screenshot by ZDNet

In all of today’s hardships, Google has humored the distressed sports fans to grab a pint glass.

I’ve tried several (almost successful) ways to buy a Pixel smartphone.

But when you’re on the roll, it’s hard to control and direct your Rivaldo’s enthusiasm.

The company’s latest entertainment is Apple’s clever voice ridicule and the legendary Jony Ive.

To sell the Pixel 5a, Google offers a two-minute hypnotic English talk, as Apple did every time it launched a new product.

“There is no beginning. There is no end. There is no end,” says Ivemocker, as a female voice whispers “geometry” in the most attractive way humans can.

Ive Mocker is talking about the circle. No, it’s not a great book or movie that skewers Google with a delicious abandonment. Instead, this is a circle called a headphone jack, right there on the Pixel 5a.

He states that the headphone jack is “designed to welcome both 1 / 8-inch 3-pole TRS and 4-pole TRRS connections.”

“A brilliant achievement that draws us from our past and drives us into the future,” says Fake Ive.

Witty, I hear you giggle. Well done, google.

But let’s talk about its past and its future. Future Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are said to have no headphone jack.

This is a continuation of the perfect circle found on all the more attractive Pixels, as you may sniff, as the Pixel 2 is also jackless.

So why make such entertainment out of something very small and something that isn’t a corporate commitment?

At least many may tweet.

In a self-deprecating meta-like way, some may find this incredibly interesting. “What do you think? When everyone knew that the jack was gone, I created a two-minute ad about the jack.”

I’m a little confused by the idea that mocking Johnny Ive is still interesting.

Of course, mocking Apple is a moral obligation. The company’s self-glory is always ridiculed. But if you mock Apple with ads, bend your mind and don’t reach for old jokes.

I slipped into a perfectly designed night a few pixels ago. No more product videos like his velvet.

Do you dare to mention that Amazon already thought it was fun to mock Ive? 2013. And when something like Lyft ridiculed Ive in 2014, the shark was certainly jumping enough.

Next time is a better mock, Google?

