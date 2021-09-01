Goldman Sachs Hires Tech Veteran Cynthia Low from Charles Schwab





Goldman Sachs & Co. Hired Cynthia Loh, a veteran of digital advice, to lead the product management of the company’s personal financial management group.

According to a memo reviewed by InvestmentNews, Loh participated as Managing Director and reported directly to PFMG co-heads Larry Restieri and Joe Duran, and Goldman’s Chief Information Officer for Consumer and Wealth Management, Irfan Hussain. increase.

According to the LinkedIn page, she is tasked with building a team with new jobs, including Vice President of Product Management and Associates of Product Strategy.

Loh is Charles Schwab & Co. Joined Goldman Sachs from, Vice President of Digital Advice and Innovation, and oversaw the Schwab Intelligent Portfolio Robo Platform since 2017. One of her major innovations in this role was the introduction of subscription pricing. According to the company, it is a platform that has raised over $ 1 billion in assets. She also launched the Schwab Intelligent Income feature, which allows investors to receive salaries from multiple accounts in a tax-effective way.

Prior to that, Loh was Betterment’s general manager.

Goldmans’ latest technology-focused recruitment is a move that emphasizes the recent push by banks beyond providing wealth management services exclusively to the ultra-rich. After the July 2019 acquisition, United Capital became Goldman Sachs’ personal financial management division, combining the RIA’s focus on personalization at the time with the 150-year legacy of Wall Street banks.

The Personal Financial Management Unit is currently growing through acquisitions and technology, and Joe Durand recently outlined how advisors can benefit.

In an interview, Durand said he spends millions of dollars a year solely on technology to make advisors more competitive and adds new features every day.

Since then, Goldman Sachs has built wealth management services to serve a wide range of investors. Most recently, Goldman introduced the robo-advisor Marcus Invest in February. The investment offering is under Goldman’s existing consumer banking app Marcus by Goldman Sachs and participates in other offerings such as savings accounts, unsecured personal loans and budgeting software.

In her new role, Loh works closely with the engineering team to help the company continue to innovate and evolve the platform, according to notes.

Click here to reprint this article and request a license

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investmentnews.com/goldman-sachs-hires-tech-veteran-cynthia-loh-from-charles-schwab-211026 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos