Microsoft is reportedly blocking older PCs from Windows 11 preview





Windows 11 will be released on October 5th.

Screenshots by Josh Goldman / CNET

Some Microsoft users participating in the company’s program to test Windows 11 will have to wait until October to spend more time on the new operating system. On Wednesday, Microsoft reportedly booted an older PC with unsupported hardware from the Windows Insider preview of Windows 11.

Microsoft reportedly blocked users of older computers due to hardware and security requirements. According to PCWorld, participants in the Windows Insider program received a message in their computer settings that their PC did not meet the hardware requirements. They were reportedly given the option to install Windows 10 and stay in the Insider program.

This announcement came after a Microsoft blog post last week detailing the requirements for Windows 11 and the re-release of the PC HealthCheck app. Even if you have an older Insider PC, you can still download Windows 11 when it’s released to the public. However, you will not receive security and software updates. According to Microsoft’s announcement, older PCs are 52% more likely to crash, while newer computers are reported to have a 99.8% “crash-free experience.”

However, if your computer meets the Windows 11 requirements, but you still get a message that your computer doesn’t meet those requirements, there are two other possible reasons. Microsoft has noted that the security and encryption processor TPM 2.0 may not be enabled or supported on your computer. Alternatively, your computer’s processor may not be supported. If neither works, your computer may be incompatible.

Windows 11 will be released on October 5th. Microsoft will support Windows 10 until October 14, 2025.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

