Google is optimistic about selling Pixel 6 and is reported to increase production by 50%





Pixel 6. Notice that the bottom has a larger area above the camera block. That is the “professional” model.

Google

Pixel 6 Pro (left) and Pixel 6 (right).

High resolution shot of Pixel 6 Pro.

colour!

Google

The bumps on the camera are quite high.

Google

A photo of the “Google Tensor” chip.

Google

Nikkei Asia was sneaking around Google’s supply chain and came up with a fun pair of Google rumors. First, Google is so optimistic about selling the Pixel 6 that it has increased its production capacity by 50%. Second, Pixel 6’s “Google Tensor” SoC is aimed at Chromebooks around 2023.

First, Pixel 6 optimism: Nikkei says Google “has great expectations for the Pixel 6 range and asks its suppliers to increase their mobile phone production capacity by 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. I have. ” According to research firm IDC, Google shipped 7 million mobile phones in 2019, and Google expects to sell 10.5 million. For internal organ checks, Apple ships more than 200 million iPhones annually, and Samsung ships 260-300 million phones everywhere.

There are many reasons why Google is optimistic about the Pixel 6. It shows that the company has returned to the flagship smartphone market after resigning in 2020 with the midrange Pixel 5. “Google Tensor” SoC, Google’s first self-branded main smartphone SoC. With its own SoC, there’s nothing to prevent Google from dramatically extending the lifespan of Pixel smartphones beyond the current three years. Google’s image stacking camera algorithm has long been a leader in smartphone camera quality wars, but it’s also backed by its glory in terms of hardware, shipping essentially the same camera sensors as the Pixel 2, 3, and 3a. Was selected. , 4, 4a, 5, and 5a. The Pixel 6 marked the first major camera upgrade in a few years, raising expectations for what Google can do with the latest camera hardware. The phone will also be the first product to feature Android 12 with a beautiful color-changing UI in the front and center. It will look great in all commercials.

Advertising Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 has a “Google Tensor” SoC, but other than its name, no chip configuration details or chip technical details have been provided yet. Judging from what’s in the rumored factory, the chip’s base seems to be nothing more than a rebranded Samsung Exynos chip with some additional Google AI bits. When Google announced Tensor, it only fueled this theory. Tensor is capable of directly processing Google’s most powerful AI and ML models. [the Pixel 6]”Is that the highlight? Is AI alone a less influential area of ​​SoC development like the CPU? Google seems to be” making “smartphone SoCs in the same way that they make Nexus phones: By adjusting the work of other companies a little. According to my favorite rumors, Google Tensor literally has an Exynos model number on the Samsung LSI, which is “Exynos-9855”. It will be in the middle of the current Galaxy S21 Exynos 2100 (model number 9840) and next year’s Exynos 2200 (model number 9840). Probably model number 9925).

So if you have a framework where Google SoCs are tweaked and the Exynos chip is rebranded, it’s not a big deal to pin the Exynos chip to your Chromebook. Samsung has been doing that for years. Shipping Tensor chips on Chromebooks was, in fact, part of the original Axios rumors that launched all of this Google “Whitechapel.” “Google has made great strides towards developing its own processor to power future versions of Pixel smartphones soon next year,” said the 2020 report. “Ultimately, Chromebooks as well. I added.

Nikkei now states that Tensor chips for Chrome OS laptops and tablets are emerging “around 2023.” This will be repeated several times deep inside Google’s custom SoC journey. Nikkei also argues that Apple’s envy is a key driver behind Google’s SoC efforts.

advertisement

Google was particularly inspired by Apple’s success in developing its own key semiconductor components for the iPhone and last year’s announcement to replace Intel’s CPUs with its own products for Mac computers and laptops, Google’s thinking. The two familiar people told Nikkei Asia.

Google has to start with a custom SoC somewhere, but for now it doesn’t look like Apple. The main difference between the two companies is that Apple has an in-house CPU design team with fully customized silicon, which is far ahead of the ARM competition. Apple reached that point in 2008 with the acquisition of the entire chip design firm PA Semi. Apple is a $ 2 trillion hardware company and a core part of the company, so it has invested heavily in silicon design. Google is an advertising company with a hardware division as a small hobby and does not have an Apple-style investment in silicon. Various Google departments have developed in-house hardware, but unless there is a Google Silicon VP and a department-independent chip design team, chip expertise is most often split into Google departments with little interaction. increase.

The company that was most influenced by Apple in terms of investment as well as branding was actually Qualcomm, which recently acquired chip design company Nuvia for $ 1.4 billion. Nuvia hasn’t shipped the product yet, but the CEO has been Apple’s chief CPU architect for nearly a decade and hopes to recreate the company with Apple’s image as Qualcomm Engineering’s new SVP. Samsung, Huawei, and MediaTek all ship off-the-shelf ARM CPUs, so they’re almost uniform, but Qualcomm has a chance to overcome the battle with a better CPU design than ARM. Samsung is trying to differentiate its Exynos SoC by signing a GPU deal with AMD, but like Google, it’s a powerful CPU first and foremost what it can achieve. Seems to know.

With the announcement of the Pixel 6, you’ll learn more about Google’s chip ambitions. This is sometime this year.

