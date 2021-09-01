Google, give us more data! Wednesday’s Daily Briefs





Good morning, marketers and Google are looking forward to making changes. That’s why many of us like the search space. But understanding it in the dark is not fun.

Anyone who has been in the search marketing industry for a long time knows that one constant is change. Google is constantly changing its algorithms, user interfaces, and features. We are changing our site while our competitors are launching new sites or changing our own. We embrace change and take advantage of it to benefit.

But in such a data-centric world, getting closer to it in the dark is not fun. Last week, a large amount of data was lost in the Search Console performance report, as shown below. Measuring the impact of Google changes or Google changes (that is, title changes) is difficult enough, but more difficult when data is lost.

If Google wants to make these changes, it’s considered to be massive and confusing, but at least it provides data to see how it affects CTR, position, and revenue. Please give me. In 2021, there is no reason to keep us in the dark when the data is very available. View before and after titles and before and after CTR so you can opt out of these title changes.

Barry Schwartz, Eyes Wide Open Reporter

Responsive Search Ads Extended Text Ads Drop Google Ads

Starting June 30, 2022, the company announced that Responsive Search Ads will be the only Google Search Ads type that can be created or edited with standard Google Search campaigns. This means that you won’t be able to create new ETAs or edit existing ETAs with Google Ads. Existing enhanced text ads will continue to be served alongside responsive search ads, and you’ll continue to see performance reports. In addition, you can pause and resume the deployed text ad, or remove it if needed. According to the announcement, you can continue to create and edit call ads and dynamic search ads.

Why do you care? This is the latest move Google is making to drive automation of advertising products. According to the announcement, 15% of daily search queries are new searches never seen before, so automation is the key to addressing these trends. Many advertisers also use RSA, but they also like the controls and features that ETA provides. The future phase out of ETA means that advertisers will need to move further away from direct control of their accounts and use Google Ads machine learning and AI.

Google lost some data in search console performance report

If you look at the performance report in the search console, you’ll see a note on August 23rd and 24th stating that Google lost search and detection data during these dates. According to Google, the data cannot be backfilled and is likely to be lost forever. Some sites have large impressions and reduced clicks, while others don’t.

During this period, internal issues caused data loss in search and discovery performance. During this period, your performance reports can be significantly degraded. Google writes that this does not reflect the decrease in site clicks or impressions, but only the lack of data in the search console.

Why do you care? It is important to annotate this data defect in your own report or client report. Google has added a note to the search console report, but keep in mind that data from August 23rd to 24th can be permanently lost. It’s no exaggeration to say that there were more impressions and clicks than Google was displaying at the time. However, when creating a monthly report, be sure to inform the client of the data issue.

Google will continue to use HTML titles for ranking

Just because Google has made some changes to some of the titles that appear in search results doesn’t mean that Google isn’t using HTML title tags for ranking purposes. Google’s John Mueller confirmed that the HTML title tag is still a ranking factor and that title changes have nothing to do with ranking. It may affect your CTR from search results, but it does not affect your rank position in Google search.

This only changes the displayed title, it does not change the ranking or take [sic] Google’s John Mueller elaborated on something different.

Why do you care? That is, the title you write may continue to be considered by Google when ranking results. Therefore, don’t stop optimizing titles just because they are subject to change in search results. That said, Google changes its rankings so often that it can fluctuate, but it’s not due to title changes.

N95 Mask is back in Google Ads and Google Shopping

Google currently allows advertisers to promote the sale of N95 and N95 adjacency masks (ie KN95, FF2) in both Google Ads and Google Shopping (both paid and free versions). There is an application process managed by a third party company named LegitScript and Project N95 to scrutinize sellers who are trying to list or run ads for breathing mask products at Google Shopping.

N95 Adjacent Mask (Global): Google merchants must apply for approval to list KN95, FFP2, and KF94 via LegitScript. LegitScript requires additional information about merchants and supply chains, and certain products require independent lab testing for claim reliability. ProjectN95 (US only, start): Google merchants must apply for approval through ProjectN95. According to Google, Project N95 is a leading fast-paced non-profit organization that acts as a national clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Through ProjectN95, manufacturers need to share detailed information about their business and supply chain and provide relevant medical certification (such as NIOSH) documentation. ProjectN95 adds an additional layer of review by booking the highest performing surgical N95 for healthcare professionals. Provides consumers with the standard N95. Google said this would ensure that the N95 was first directed to the most important groups and was in line with federal guidance.

Since the launch of Covid-19, we have prioritized consumer safety and protection of critical mask supplies for healthcare professionals. Based on recent guidance from the CDC and FDA, the supply of respiratory masks has stated that it is no longer an emergency and will begin permitting N95 and N95 adjacent masks from shopping-approved manufacturers. Google told Search Engine Land that this will help users find more types of masks to meet their needs, while at the same time helping them continue to protect them from counterfeit products.

Paywall content is not thin. Do not blindly change the title. Be confident in the abundant results.

Paywall content. Google’s John Mueller said the content behind paywalls doesn’t automatically fade, and people can choose different ways to monetize their site.

Change the title. Some people think it might be a good idea to change the HTML title tag to what Google uses as the title in search results. Google’s John Mueller said it’s probably not the best idea.

Google orders with abundant results. Avoid using multiple rich result markups on the same page because we want to tell Google which rich result type to use in our search results. Sticking to one suggests Google, as Google doesn’t have a defined order to display rich result types.

Barry Schwartz is a search engine land contributor editor and member of the SMX event programming team. He owns Rusty Brick, a New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced SEM topics. Barry’s personal blog is named Cartoon Barry and can be followed on Twitter.

