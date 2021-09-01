Speed ​​up the application of 5G and promote innovation





Beijing, September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-This is a news report from Science and Technology Daily.

The 2021 World 5G Convention with the theme of “5G + By All For All” kicked off on August 31st at the Beijing Etron International Exhibition and Convention Center. With over 1,500 professionals, scholars and entrepreneurs from 20 countries attending online and offline, the conference will discuss future applications of 5G in the areas of “industry,” “economy,” and “innovation.” I am aiming.

The three-day event, co-sponsored by the Beijing People’s Government, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will host forums, exhibitions, and 5G-based application design contests.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), 993,000 5G base stations have been built since 5G was put into commercial use in China. With over 392 million households connected to 5G terminals, 5G base stations cover all county-level cities, over 95% counties, and 35% townships.

To date, over 10,000 5G application cases cover 22 key industries and relevant areas of the national economy, including steel, electricity and mining. What’s more, numerous colorful application scenarios are becoming the new engines that will lead China’s high-quality development.

Li Meng, Deputy Minister for Science and Technology, said that the new generation of information technology, represented by mobile internet, artificial intelligence, big data, and supercomputing, is currently evolving at a faster pace, important and far. It states that it has achieved great results. It affects economic development, improving people’s lives, and the environment and ecosystems of all countries.

“As China enters a new phase of development, implements new development concepts, builds new development patterns and achieves high-quality development, more scientific and technological innovation is needed than ever before,” Lee said. Mr. says. “At the same time, huge potential markets, diversified consumer demand, and new forms of industry also offer more diverse application scenarios and more space for scientific and technological innovation.”

The story continues

Regarding how to accelerate the maturity of 5G enhanced technology, Lee said: International cooperation on the evolution of 5G technology. “

Relying on 5G application technology and industrial infrastructure, exploring secondary technology development system of 5G vertical industrial application system, joint efforts to meet the urgent need of 5G frequency expansion and coverage expansion, 5G expansion technology and equipment Striving to implement the standard, Li says he will implement R & D to enhance the adaptability of 5G vertical industry applications.

The Ministry of Science and Technology warmly welcomed entrepreneurs, universities and research institutes around the world to participate in future R & D in 5G and emphasized that it is capturing new trends and opportunities in global information technology development. .. Through joint efforts and deep cooperation, we will produce more groundbreaking and cutting-edge technological results.

Cision

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-world-5g-convention-speeding-up-the-application-of-5g-and-promoting-innovation-301367839.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2021-world-5g-convention-speeding-203500576.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos