Pokemon Go developers pledge better communication with players after protest





Niantic says it will be more transparent to players after a backlash following the decision to change Pokemon Go’s interaction radius.

Niantic

Niantic, the developer of Pokemon Go, has promised to increase transparency with players after a recent protest against the decision to roll back the game’s increased Jim and Pokestop range.

In the wake of that controversy, the studio formed an internal task force to meet prominent members of the Pokemon Go community, outlining how to improve communication with the player base in the future.

Steve Wang, executive producer of Pokemon Go, said in the game’s official blog, “We need to strengthen communication and engagement with trainers. With your patience and understanding, we hope we can do better here. I am. “

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

To improve transparency and communication, Niantic will publish a developer diary every other month starting in October, describing “the latest game priorities, events and features.”

In addition, Niantic states that it will establish “regular communication” with community leaders and update the known issues page to “prioritize clarifying the status of existing bugs.”

The controversy began in July when Niantic returned the radius of interaction between Pokemon Go’s Jim and Pokestop to the original distance of 40 meters (131 feet). After an open letter condemning the move by prominent fans and community members, Niantic announced that it would reverse the course and permanently expand the interaction radius to 80 meters (262 feet).

Niantic has also adjusted some of the other temporary in-game bonuses for Pokemon Go that were first implemented to make the game easier to play in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, due to the proliferation of viruses in different countries, all in-game bonuses in the studio are global and change from season to season.

“Recently, I had a rough learning experience when I had to quickly adjust game settings in response to the New Zealand blockade,” Wang wrote. “From this experience, we found that it is not possible to effectively adjust the experience in real time from country to country. From the prank season, all bonuses are set at the global level and are directly linked. Pokemon GO season NS.”

During the current prank season, all players will receive three times the normal XP when they spin PokeStops for the first time. The lure module also lasts twice as long as usual, and the effect of incense continues to increase.

Niantic will host a number of Pokemon Go events in September, including Hoopaon’s debut on September 5. Meanwhile, Pokemon Go’s September Community Day will take place on September 19th, starring Water Pokemon Oshawott.

