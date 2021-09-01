Qualcomm debuts lossless Bluetooth audio streaming with aptX Lossless





Qualcomm says there should be devices that can stream aptX Lossless by early 2022.

Qualcomm

As any audiophile knows, Bluetooth audio technology is all about compression. Bluetooth speakers and headphones are mercilessly small and thin. Much better compression than in the early days, but to make it wireless, Bluetooth technology was to pack as much sound as possible into as little bandwidth as possible. Damn. But that can change in the end. Qualcomm says it has come up with a way to deliver lossless audio over Bluetooth for quality that is indistinguishable from uncompressed sources. And we call it aptX Lossless. This is the next generation of Qualcomm’s unique audio format.

According to the company, it was important to adopt a “system-level approach.” “A number of core wireless connectivity and audio technologies, including aptX Adaptive, have been optimized and are designed to work together to auto-detect and scale up to deliver CDs. Users listen to lossless music files. Lossless audio when RF conditions are appropriate. “

So, yes, there are some caveats. New hardware is required for a complete aptX lossless experience. This applies to the device from which it is streamed (such as a phone) and the listening device. , Usually a pair of headphones. According to Qualcomm, devices that support aptX Lossless will be available in early 2022.

James Chapman, Qualcomm’s Vice President and General Manager, said: “Many major music streaming services now offer an extensive lossless music library, and as consumer demand for lossless audio grows, this new CD lossless audio streaming for Bluetooth earphones and headsets. We are pleased to announce our support this year. “

By customer, Chapman does not mean you and me, but a tech company that implements Qulacomm chips in future products.

Lossless Audio: Still a niche, but growing

The big problem with lossless audio over Bluetooth is that Bluetooth isn’t designed to handle lossless audio. There is just no bandwidth. If you have a collection of lossless audio files, you know how big they can be and Bluetooth doesn’t have the ability to handle them. Therefore, the solution is to use a proprietary Bluetooth audio codec that uses compression technology to achieve sound that is close to, or very close to, lossless audio under the right conditions.

Read more: True wireless earphones perfect for 2021

Sony’s LDAC codec has some caveats when it comes to the pecking order of the Bluetooth codec, but it’s generally considered the best at the moment, and Qualcomm’s aptX HD is one step below. And just behind that is AAC.

I can get really fine-grained here and talk about 16-bit and 24-bit depths and audio resolutions, but one of the problems when getting into the so-called high-resolution wireless audio codecs is the right device to support them. Is necessary. Apple’s iOS devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, only support AAC, which sounds fine to most people. LDAC and aptX only work with Android devices and certain dedicated music players. And, of course, you need headphones or speakers that support these codecs. It doesn’t matter if it’s a really good headphone or speaker.

In addition, if you are using streaming services, you need services such as Qobuz, Amazon Music, and Tidal that provide high fidelity streaming to your Android device. As a result, there are many variables and it is not always clear if you are listening to something at the optimal quality level. Sony’s LDAC can support wireless streaming at bitrates up to 990kbps, but dropouts can occur, at which point the bitrate will drop. As a result, some say aptX is more reliable, even if it can’t be streamed at such high bitrates. And reliability is certainly a factor. That’s because even if the audio sounds great, glitches can be a serious problem. Also, Bluetooth connectivity continues to improve, but interference issues can occur. Or you can only move it far away from the device from which it was streamed.

According to Qualcomm, to ensure CD lossless audio quality via Bluetooth wireless technology, aptX Adaptive works with Qualcomm Bluetooth High Speed ​​Link technology to provide the sustainable data throughput you need. “These technologies are designed to work seamlessly and offer rates in excess of 1Mbit / s, but smoothly scale down to 140kbits / s in crowded RF environments for audio dropouts and glitches. We provide a consistent and reliable listening experience with minimalization, “says the company.

Qualcomm is offering a media demo of aptX Lossless at an event in New York today. It’s interesting to see if you can see the difference in audio quality between the device the company is using for the demo. To date, wired listening routes are still the best option for the best audio experience. And while Apple introduced lossless audio to Apple Music earlier this year, it received some criticism because none of its wireless headphones supported listening to lossless music. This includes wired mode for AirPods Max. Currently discounted to $ 489 on Amazon).

I’ll update this post after actually listening to it on aptX Lossless, but for now, its main specifications are:

Supports 44.1kHz, 16-bit CD lossless audio quality Designed to scale up to CD lossless audio based on Bluetooth link quality Users can choose between CD lossless audio 44.1kHz and 24-bit 96kHz with lossy auto-detection Enables CD lossless audio when the source is lossless audioMathematically bit-by-bit exact Bit-rate: ~ 1Mbps

CNET TV, streaming, audio

Get comprehensive coverage of CNET for home entertainment technology delivered to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/qualcomm-debuts-lossless-bluetooth-audio-streaming-with-aptx-lossless/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos