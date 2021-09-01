Partnerships for Public Services Proposes Review of Federal Technology Law, Overhaul of Payment System





The Partnership for Public Services, in a roadmap released Wednesday, recommended ways for Congress and the Biden administration to improve government innovation and technological modernization while strengthening the federal workforce. ..

A review of all federal technology laws, the development of a “future state” strategy, and a review of the wage and occupation classification system are one of the bolder recommendations of independent nonprofits.

The roadmap for updating federal documents is President Weiden’s early days of facilitating data-driven decisions across government agencies and the diverse federal workforce, with a focus on responding to innovation. Based on presidential orders.

“Federal agencies offer few incentives for employees to try new ideas, are plagued by outdated technology, and hire enough qualified technicians for key leadership and staff positions. By doing so, we are lagging behind the private sector, “it reads. “This outdated system meets the needs of today’s interconnected technology-driven world and hampers the government’s ability to prepare for future challenges.”

PPS is the ability of institutions to invest in the replacement or modernization of legacy IT systems, with short-term spending resolutions and government closures supporting biennial budget resolutions, multi-year spending, and the timely passage of spending bills. It is recommended that Congress close the crisis budget, as it will hurt.

According to the roadmap, Congress also needs to conduct a comprehensive review of all federal technology management laws to identify where the updater is needed in the framework of how governments purchase and manage technology. I have.

Finally, passing federal agency customer experience (FACE) and other legislation makes it easier for agencies to collect and publish customer experience (CX) data in accordance with the documentation.

On the administration side, PPS has decided to set “moonshot” goals to improve customer service, not only to increase confidence in the government, but also to create a government-wide strategy for the future state of federal technology. It is recommended.

“By outlining the steps, resources, and roles that are essential for technology upgrades, while providing flexibility to government agencies based on the technology needs of employees and customers, governments can adapt to rapidly changing demand. It will be, “reads the roadmap. “Political and career leaders also need to have a basic knowledge of technology and cybersecurity issues in order to focus on key priorities and make informed choices across all policy areas. I have.”

The Office of Management and Budget’s 2018 guidance applies only to 25 services in writing, so it is also wise for the Office of Management and Budget to extend the CX guidance to apply to more influential services.

According to PPS, agencies will use Challenge.gov resources to launch in-house idea contests to fund employee proposals, such as Homeland Security’s Procurement Innovation Labs and Digital IT Acquisition Professional Programs. Procurement Innovation Coaches need to support acquisition personnel in their projects.

The roadmap also recommends that institutions prioritize executive orders on improving racial equality and supporting poorly serviced communities.

In terms of workforce, the PPS is a profession-based system in which Congress has better placed its current federal salary and classification system “designed for clerical jobs” to fill critical skill gaps in cybersecurity and IT positions. I want to replace it with a market-sensitive system.

According to the roadmap, governments need to create a database of federal internships and fellowships, streamline the application process, make recruitment platforms more accessible, mobile-friendly, and attract talented young talent.

Agencies, on the other hand, can increase employee retention with strong mentorship and professional development opportunities.

According to PPS, you also need clear performance indicators of employee growth and data on turnover.

In the collaboration recommendations, PPS proposes to enhance Performance.gov, a website for government agencies to monitor goals and outcomes to support inter-ministerial councils. Agencies are advice for adding assessment experts to projects and initiatives to ensure database decisions.

In a statement, PPS President and CEO Max Steer said, “The Biden administration and parliament will lead generations to a sustainable path to renewal based on recent innovations. I have one opportunity. “

