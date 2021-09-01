The best blastoise build to dominate the competition





One of the most powerful turtles in Pokemon has finally arrived at Pokemon Unite, but if you’re lucky enough to catch a turtle, what’s the best way for a trainer to handle a turtle?

Pokmon Unite is a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game similar to League of Legends and Dota 2, so playable characters can play or destroy teams and games. Kamex has been a water-type staple since the first Pokemon game, so it’s likely worth investing here.

For those who are considering incorporating Blassoise into the Pokmon Unite team after the September 1st release, let’s take a look at one of the best builds here.

How to get Kamex at Pokemon Unite

Like many other Pokemon in the game, you need to license Kamex to unlock it. To get started, select Pokemon from the main menu.

You can browse here to see all the Pokemon in the game. Select Blastoise to display the Unite Battle Committee screen.

Like its predecessors, Gardevoir, Blassoise can be purchased for 460 Aeos gems (about $ 8) or 8,000 Aeos coins. Aeos Gems are purchased for real money, but Aeos Coins can be earned just by playing the game. There is also a very fashionable fashionable Blastoise holowear that is also available in 400 Aeos Gems.

The best blastoise build in Pokemon Unite

Nintendo is here!

Perhaps thanks to his large shells and chunky construction, the Blastwards fall straight into the Defender’s archetype, acting as a team anchor and a highly defensive tank. Blassoise joins a very small group of options because Snorlax, Slowbro, and Crustle are other defenders. Blastoise is an immediate excellence in Endurance with Support and is also a ranged attacker.

You really have two options: control or attack. In other words, do you want a fleshy boy who messes with his enemies and controls the entire battlefield? Or do you want a thick turtle to confuse his path towards the goal?

Kamex move set

Levels 1-3

Blastoise begins as a squirtle at an early level. Their basic attack slows down the enemy’s movement every three attacks, where crowd control begins.

Water guns expel enemies from a distance and slow them down, while Skalbash attacks enemies at close range and is stunned. Water guns are a better option, but in early games you’ll have to solve both.

Level 5

Wartortle (the first evolution of Squirtles at level 5) has access to Hydro Pump, which deals damage and pushes enemies. This is definitely a better choice. It will be your long-distance staple until the end of the match.

Waterspout basically destroys the area and slows down the movement of enemies moving within the area. You can consider this if you choose a more aggressive build, but it can lead to confusing results.

It’s a good Kamex right there.Nintendo

Level 7

At level 7, surf becomes a necessity. Basically, you combine a scab rush and a hydro pump to surf forward and collide with your opponent to stun them. Upgrading this move will give you a hit shield. Rapid spin is not a very attractive option. This causes the wartortle (or blastoise) to rotate in a circular motion, radically changing the way long-distance travel works.

Aggressive builds can set up a great combo of waterspout and rapid spins to slow down the group before attacking. However, for a more balanced build with a focus on control, Hydro Pump and Surg is the choice.

Level 10

Blastoises Unite Move is Hydro Typhoon. Combine almost all movement effects to spin, spout water, and throw enemies here and there, increasing the Blassoises shield.

Kamex’s best battle item

Only one battle item can be equipped at a time, but it can be used repeatedly after each cooldown is complete.

The eject button that quickly moves a Pokemon to a specified location is universally useful as a battle item. It allows you to quickly teleport Blassoise to a location where you have better control over your enemies. Hell has suffered a lot of damage as Kamex becomes a frontline fighter. This also allows him to get out of difficult places.

For similar reasons, full heels are a good option. It removes all state states and makes Blassoise unaffected by short-term failures. This will prevent Blastwards from being stunned when jumping into a fight in the hope that the enemy will do the same.

Kamex’s best heald item

Buddy Barrier is the best choice here. Blastoises Unite Move Hydro Typhoon gives him multiple shields to stack. Each time you use the Unite Move, the Buddy Barrier activates a shield equivalent to 40% of Pokemon Unite’s HP and is applied to nearby allies with the lowest HP.

Here we deviate:

Control builds should use the Unite Move and then select Wise Glass to enhance their special attacks and Energy Amps to enhance their attacks by 14%. This effectively balances some of Blatoises’ weaknesses.

However, with aggressive builds, you need to be more concerned about keeping Blassoise alive. The focus band gives Blastwards a little more viability in momentary combat, strengthening defenses and special defenses, and replenishing some of its HP when it falls into a low HP range. Shell Bell gives you 60 HP recovery when you launch an attack, so you need to live long enough in any scenario between these two and Blassoises’ large health pool.

