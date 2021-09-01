Why TikTok Star Melissa Ong, Chunkysdead left Google to join the comedy





Melissa Ong quit her disliked job at Google in January 2020 after burning out under intense pressure. She instead chose to focus on her comedy career at TikTok. TikTok currently has 3.8 million followers. On says her TikTok career is more fulfilling and financially rewarding than Google.

Melissa Ong worked at Google for just six months as a user experience (UX) developer when she created her resignation. She planned to give it to the manager after the first year’s annual bonus was paid.

On told insiders that life at Google was a whirlwind of meetings, phone calls, and user testing, and at the end of every day she couldn’t do anything for herself. The combination of heavy work and high management expectations has led Ong to bring mental health sabbaticals from the company to the gig for three months, she said.

In January 2020, she then completely quit both her disliked job and the tech industry. Instead, she moved from New York City to Los Angeles, focusing on her comedy career, especially the app TikTok, which she downloaded two months ago.

Under TikTok’s username chunkysdead, 28-year-old Ong has attracted 3.8 million followers and has become one of the rare superstars to make a living from the viral video app.

“I have this unique story from Google to the internet butt shaker,” Ong said.

She now describes her work as a full-time “sit poster,” and many of TikToks deal with filthy jokes on sex, drugs, and other R-rated topics.

Earlier last year, she first drew attention to TikTok in a series of parodies of pornographic films in chicken suits, inspiring her followers and starting a self-proclaimed cult around her. Recently, she recorded 5.5 million views on TikTok with the song “Drink It, Smoke It, Snort It, Shoot It”. (CW: Material consumption, blasphemous words)

She says she has no regrets about leaving technology behind.

“I love being creative to make a living, and it also feels very cathartic,” said Ong. “I thought I needed to be a smart computer person. Now I’m like what you know? Kanye is cooler than Elon.”

Ong told insiders that her new career is not only more fulfilling, but also more profitable. As her social media presence grew, she was able to secure paid partnerships with brands such as shopping app Mercari, monthly beauty box service FabFitFun, and cannabis company Lowell Farms on TikTok and Instagram. ..

“Economically, I found this to be very comfortable for me,” said On. “I’m making more money now than I’ve made on Google.”

Google did not comment on this story at the time of publication.

On is not interested in returning to technology

Despite his success, Ong thinks her decision to abandon Google for making a lascivious joke on TikTok has puzzled many.

“In the eyes of others, I think I’ve delegated,” said On.

On told insiders that he had never really had a keen interest in a career in the tech industry, but saw it as one of the few ways she could achieve “white-collar success.”

She studied cognitive science at the University of California, Berkeley, but the only part of higher education she really enjoyed was “sitting in the toilet”, scrolling through Reddit to find memes to send to friends, and creating Snapchat stories. He says he was just doing it. She dreamed of making comedy her career, but felt that technology was the only way to “live a good life in the capitalist company America.”

“When I was in college, it was like everyone working at Google and Facebook and getting free food and perks,” Ong said. “After graduating, I wanted to work for Google, but I didn’t enter at first because there was no one.”

After graduating in 2015, she did entry-level jobs at Cisco, Adobe, and Yahoo, helping her climb the ladder and make her a more attractive candidate. After finally applying for the search giant four times, she joined the team responsible for integrating Google Sheets and the Google Cloud BigQuery database.

But Ong told insiders that it didn’t take long to realize that working at Google made her “miserable,” despite all the work she had spent getting there. rice field. Still, she tried to convince her that everything was okay.

“When I got to Google, I got everything like,’I’ll be happy here and continue my tech work here,'” said Ong. “I didn’t want to admit to myself that I couldn’t do that anymore.”

She says she’s working on a TV series pitch about Sociopaths to get a job at Google, apart from TikTok. Beyond that, she says she’s not interested in looking back.

“I left Google because I hated what I was doing,” she said. “What do you not dislike?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/melissa-ong-google-tech-pursue-career-comedy-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos