TimTheTatman is now a YouTube-only man





Twitch remains the dominant platform for live streamers, but YouTube seems to be pushing to balance the competition, at least in part. Just two days after Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo revealed that he had signed an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube, Tim Betarbetter, known as TimTheTatman, announced he was also switching from Twitch.

This news came from a video posted on Twitter.

Its bodyless head that invites Betar is from Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who signed an exclusive deal with YouTube in November 2019.

Betar has a huge Twitch bass with 7 million followers, but like Lupo, he hasn’t joined YouTube as a beginner of any kind. Interestingly, he told Business Insider that although Twitch has a lot of viewers, it seems to be more commonly known as YouTuber.

“I think 7 to 8 out of 10 people will come to me.’Man, I love your YouTube,'” he said. “Twitch has more followers, but every day many call me YouTuber.”

As with Lupo, Twitch pays homage to Betar’s success on that platform.

“Since Tim TheTatman partnered on Twitch in 2012, have he married the love of his life and welcomed Tatman’s heir to the throne, or to achieve his first Fallguy crown? It’s great to see if we’ve faced trials and hardships, “a Twitch spokeswoman said in an email. “It’s a pleasure to be part of Tim’s community and I’m proud of everything he did for the game.”

Twitch can afford: StreamLabs report on live stream viewing shows that the platform accounted for more than 72% of the total time viewed in the first quarter of 2021, while YouTube accounted for 15.6% and Facebook 12.1%. It shows that it was. According to a second-quarter report, Twitch continues to experience a healthy increase in viewership, but YouTube seems to be struggling a bit.

However, StreamLabs, whose exclusive contract with YouTube in 2020, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofsetter, was the top female streamer on all platforms for the first three months of 2021 and Twitch’s heavyweight Imane “Pokimane”. I also noticed that it surpasses Anys. This kind of success can be a big part of why YouTube seems to be moving so aggressively to bring the name of a big streamer under its roof.

