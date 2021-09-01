Apple reportedly wants more health-tracking watches that could ship next year.





Apple is clearly increasing its wishlist of health features for future versions of the Apple Watch, some feasible and some tremendous. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple’s plans include different types of monitoring, including blood pressure, temperature, sleep, and blood sugar. Details are shortly after reporting that manufacturing issues could delay the release of the next Apple Watch.

Some of the planned features outlined by the WSJ include adding new sensors to the watch. Apple wants to develop a sensor that can act as a surrogate for a sphygmomanometer cuff without straining the wrist. Blood pressure measurements have been part of Apple’s plans for years. The company applied for a patent for a wearable sphygmomanometer in 2016.

Apple competitors are also interested in tracking blood pressure. Samsung Galaxy Watch was approved last year to track changes in blood pressure in South Korea. The accuracy and usefulness of this feature is controversial and should be calibrated with measurements from a conventional blood pressure cuff every 4 weeks.

According to a previous report from Bloomberg, Apple had planned to add a temperature sensor to this year’s watch, but the addition seems to have been pushed next year. According to the WSJ, the first scheduled use of temperature detection may involve tracking fertility in the hope that fever can eventually be detected.

Other wearables, such as Amazons Halo Band and Fitbits Sense, have skin temperature sensors, but their measurements are different from the body temperature read by the thermometer. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the Digital Contraceptive Natural Cycles to use temperature data from wearables such as Oura smart rings.

Apple has been chasing some of these features for years

Apple also wants to extend Watchs’ ability to track sleep and blood oxygen so that one day it can detect sleep apnea, a disorder that causes people to stop breathing during sleep. Sleep disorders are complex, and sleep diagnostic studies include different types of nighttime monitoring. For that feature to work, Apple probably needs to know the best time to get a blood oxygen reading with the sensor on all night, draining the battery pretty quickly.

Apple is also planning to seek FDA approval for existing watch functions, such as tracking heart rhythms in people with arrhythmias and warning of low blood oxygen levels, allegedly. The current FDA approval for the Watches EKG feature does not include use by people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or other cardiac rhythmic conditions. Also, Watches Blood Oxygen Monitor is not approved as a medical device.

According to the WSJ, one of the most distant features Apple is continuing to study is blood sugar tracking and diabetes detection. Apple has been trying to develop non-invasive glucose monitoring for years, but has reportedly been less successful.

Anonymous sources cited by the WSJ warn that many of the features under consideration may never be exposed to consumers. Advances in medical technology and regulatory approvals for them require years of development and testing. Even though wearables are more commonly used in medical research, they are not as advanced as they want to add a number of health features to wearables, replacing traditional diagnostic tools.

