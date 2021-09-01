Google Cloud, an Innit partner to help grocery stores offer personalization





Personalized grocery shopping forecasts now include Google Cloud.

Technology platform provider Innit has announced that it is partnering with Google Cloud for a new solution designed to enable grocery stores to deliver personalized services to their customers across multiple channels. By integrating Google Clouds search and recommendation technology with Innits AI-powered meal planning, shoppable recipes, and personalized nutrition, shoppers can quickly and intuitively create recipes to prepare and enjoy their meals. You can buy various things. Innit describes the Solution Suite as a culinary GPS system that helps shoppers guide their dining journey, whether they’re shopping in-store or online. ..

According to Innit CEO and co-founder Kevin Brown, the acceleration of digital shopping and engagement continues to raise shoppers’ expectations for personalization. Next-generation groceries will personalize the stores around each consumer, allowing them to confidently and easily purchase goods and shoppable recipes. This will streamline the customer experience and open up great opportunities for retailers and brands to monetize digital shelves, he said.

Paul Tepfenhart, Director of Global Retail Solutions for Google Cloud, has been added. Grocery retailers are competing for digital platform upgrades, and personalization is the cornerstone of this next-generation service for modern stores. The Google Cloud-Innit solution puts your data at the center to remove friction from every stage of your shopping journey.

This strategic partnership is new, but the relationship between Innit and Google Cloud isn’t. California-based companies have worked together over the past four years on a variety of solutions to help shoppers navigate their dietary solutions. A group of both organizations will help food retailers implement joint solutions.

