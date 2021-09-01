LG Announces Global Startup Competition for Innovation Center New Business





The “Mission for the Future” challenge calls for innovation to improve quality of life

Santa Clara, Calif., September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / -LG Electronics (LG) is Mission for a global challenge competition for startups to identify innovative technologies and business ideas that pave the way for the future. Announced the launch of the Future. .. This first contest will be hosted by LG NOVA, a new Silicon Valley-based innovation center. This is a strategic team within LG that works with startups and the entrepreneurial community to build new businesses and bring more innovation to LG from the outside.

Mission for the Future is nine months created to explore the best ideas, concepts and businesses to improve the quality of life of a more environmentally friendly, smarter, healthier and more connected future. This is the annual challenge program of. The selected challenge participants will work with the LG NOVA team to start business proposals within 3-6 months, leading to the finalist selection process starting in March 2022.

Challenge competition finalists have the potential to work with the California-based LG NOVA team to accelerate growth, take the business to the next level and launch new businesses with LG. The company will spend up to US $ 20 million to support finalists in investing, resources, financing for concept development and access to LG’s global infrastructure and supply chain to build consortium with LG. I plan to secure it.

Throughout the process, great challenge participants with unique business ideas have the opportunity to engage with LG and its partners, gain access to corporate resources, mentorship and pilot programs to keep their business growing.

The 2021-22 contest will highlight technologically advanced lifestyle innovations for people, communities and the planet across five key tracks.

Connected Health: Inventive approaches, access, and devices give people more control over health care anytime, anywhere, thereby improving the health and wellness of their population.

Revitalize Mobility: New services, solutions, and business ideas that help extend the electrical mobility infrastructure and drive the use of electricity for vehicles and transportation.

Smart Lifestyle: Content, services, applications and technologies that can be deployed in connected home spaces. Leverage LG’s ThinQ platform to streamline and improve your daily life.

Metaverse: Innovations that help build the next digital world and the Internet, enabled by games, VR, AR, XR technology, blockchain, digital avatars and more.When

Innovation for Impact: An open track of breakthrough innovation or adjacent innovation in line with LG’s philosophy of innovation for a better life that has a positive impact on people, communities and the planet.

“The Mission for the Future Challenge will serve as LG NOVA’s first step towards LG’s outside-in innovation to work with innovators and startups around the world to grow ideas and build businesses together,” said Senior Vice. President Dr. Sokwoo Rhee said. Head of Innovation and LG NOVA at LG Electronics. “Simply put, LG wants to have a positive impact on society and believes that diverse perspectives will lead to better innovation in a wider global community. This will lead to sustainable living and the environment. It means gentle products, and technology for inclusive society as a whole. Save lives, save the planet, and create a better life for all. “

How it works: Mission for the Future Review and Selection Process Mission for the Future applications will be accepted on missionforthefuture.lgnova.com from September 1st to October 25th, 2021 and the winners will be nominated in June 2022. Companies will earn the honor of finalists and have the opportunity to work with LG to build their business.

The First 50 startup evaluation will take place from October 25th to December 31st, 2021 to bring up to 50 companies to resources that help them grow their collaborative business, including critical business infrastructure and networking with global technology leaders. You will be provided with access to. Opportunities for mentorship and collaboration. The group will also connect to LG’s network of corporate partners, VCs, pilot programs and other influential organizations to pursue additional business opportunities.

The LG NOVA team will continue the engagement process with the “First 50” startup from January to March 2022 with the goal of announcing the “Selected 20” at the end of March 2022. This group will be provided with access to capital investment. LG’s global infrastructure and other business resources based on consortium growth strategies and needs.

The LG NOVA team will select the winners of the “Top 10” Challenge at the end of June 2022. This winner has the opportunity to work with LG to build a business and be supported by the company’s global organization.

Visit www.lgnova.com to learn how LG NOVA is driving innovation and realizing a better future.

About LG Electronics LG Electronics is a global innovator of technology and consumer electronics, present in almost every country and with an international workforce of over 75,000. LG’s four companies, Home Appliances & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions, achieved global sales of over US $ 56 billion in 2020. LG is a well-known name worldwide for TVs, consumer electronics, air solutions, monitors, service robots, auto parts, and their premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands. For the latest news, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

