Niantic acknowledges the need to improve communication with Pokemon Go players





Last month, Niantic sparked a backlash in the PokmonGo community when it announced plans to undo some of the changes it made last year to make the game easier to play while at home. The company said it has set up a task force to find the best way to move forward and will announce its findings by September 1st today.

As announced last week, the first major point of action was that Niantic first said in the United States that it would return to a distance of 40 meters before the pandemic, and then Pokstop and Jim’s 80-meter interaction around the world. It is to maintain the working distance New Zealand. Niantic says it is currently impractical to modify such mechanisms in real-time, region-specific ways, and recognizes that they will apply the same functionality around the world in the future.

I had a rough learning experience.

In a statement, executive producer Steve Wang recently experienced a rough learning experience when New Zealand’s game settings had to be quickly adjusted in response to a blockade. From this experience, we have found that it is not possible to effectively adjust the experience in real time from country to country.

According to Wang, the team believes that discovering things in the real world is an important part of Pokemon Go, although the interaction distance continues to increase, motivating trainers for real-world exploration and movement. We plan to develop new ways to wake up and reward.

Another major finding of the Task Force was that Niantic has plenty of room for growth when it comes to communicating with players. To that end, the company says it will post a bi-monthly developer diary to share the latest priorities, events and features, and will have regular conversations with community leaders.

Niantic hasn’t provided much new specific information here, but it’s very unusual for game companies to call themselves this way. Of course, the final and most important thing is how to handle similar situations in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/1/22651865/niantic-pokemon-go-task-force-interaction-distance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos