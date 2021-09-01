First San Jose-Google payments help with housing crisis





San Jose has invested $ 3 million from Google in various amendments to the urban housing crisis, including pandemic-related rent bailouts.

The city council unanimously approved the allocation of funds on Tuesday, with $ 1.25 million to work with tenants and landlords on the peasant eviction moratorium and rental relief programs, $ 500,000 to affordable housing non-profit organizations. $ 250,000 was spent on research in an affordable home conservation pilot program. A potential land trust nonprofit that acquires and manages land and decides how to use it.

The $ 3 million payment is part of a $ 200 million community award deal signed when Google and San Jose approved Downtown West, a campus planned by a high-tech giant near Diridon Station, over the years. Payment will be made.

Approximately $ 154 million will go to the Community Stabilization Fund to protect existing affordable homes in the region, increase services to homeless residents, and enhance protection for low-income earners. There are also funds allocated to university and higher education scholarships, programs and services related to vocational training and SME support for adults and adolescents.

Google has agreed to pay $ 3 million to support the city’s anti-displacement efforts and COVID-19 bailouts. The company submitted payments in June, a month after the city council approved the Downtown West project.

“In this case, this is so important to reach many people in need, so we have to spend money quickly,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Due to the pandemic, residents are having a hard time eviction of peasants and paying rent. Governor Gavin Newsom has extended the state’s eviction moratorium to September 30, and according to the housing sector, 27,000 households in San Jose are delinquent in rent due to the economic impact of the pandemic. In response, the city has set up an eviction help center to assist tenants, including the location of East San Jose. Part of Google’s first $ 3 million payment will help outreach activities so that more residents can get help quickly.

Google’s 80-acre campus near Diridon Station has 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks, and 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of community center. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications. About 1,000 units are affordable for a quarter of the residential units in the area.

That’s welcome news for local homeowners who want to participate in the program.

I have never agreed to develop Google. Sandy Perry, a board member of the South Bay Community Land Trust, said he strongly supported the allocation of these funds as development progressed. When developing a land trust, you should consult with local organizations and emerging community groups already working on community land trust projects to guide and implement projects related to the plan.

The city’s housing sector estimates that it will process about 200 affordable housing applications per week from $ 3 million payments to the end of September.

Google is expected to pay San Jose an additional $ 4.5 million by January. The council will be convened at the end of this year or early next year to discuss how to distribute the funds.

The city has agreed to set up an advisory group to oversee the millions of dollars Google will pay over the next decade. However, the agreement did not mention the Commission’s involvement beyond the $ 155 million Community Stabilization Fund.

Depending on the pace of city management until the first office building in Downtown West is completed, a 13-member advisory group (5 of whom require personal experience in work or housing relocation) will be convened in 2 It’s a three-year process.

City officials have not yet set a date for selecting nonprofits to participate in affordable housing programs, but the selection is set to go through one of the council committees. Authorities will also return with statistics on who and how many residents will be helped by financial assistance.

We have relied on many nonprofits, especially small geo-based nonprofits, to reach the most difficult communities to reach. During this pandemic, they were incredibly thinly stretched, “said Councilor Maya Espalza. “This is an important investment in the organization we need. We acknowledge that we need them.”

