Governor Lamont announces six Connecticut makers receiving subsidies for new laminated builders

(Hartford, Connecticut) – Governor Ned Lamont of the Connecticut Economic and Community Development Authority and Connecticut Advanced Technology Center (CCAT) today have six Connecticut manufacturers stacking in their operations.

Under the Additive Manufacturing Admission Program (AMAP), each company receives a $ 100,000 matching grant that is funded by equal or greater corporate funding.

The recipients of the grant are:

Accurate Lock and Hardware Co., LLC (Stanford) Beacon Industries, Inc. (New Inton) Burke Aerospace (Farmington) Okay Industries, Inc. (New Britain) PTA Plastics (Oxford) Westminster Tool, Inc. (Plain field)

“Connecticut is a plain, simple, advanced manufacturing Silicon Valley,” said Governor Lamont. “These grants will help the best manufacturers across the state continue to innovate and build larger, faster and more complex machines for the state, country and world towards the 21st century.”

Additive Manufacturing is rapidly changing the way businesses design and manufacture products. Parts that could not be manufactured just a few years ago can now be manufactured to a high standard using a wide variety of plastics and metals. Proper implementation of additive manufacturing can significantly reduce material waste, lead times, the amount of inventory held, and the amount of individual parts required for assembly.

Ron Angelo, CCAT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Supporting the adoption of AM technology throughout Connecticut’s supply chain is essential to maintaining the advanced technology features known in Connecticut. The interest and commitment of Connecticut manufacturers to invest in cutting-edge technology. It’s exciting to see the level of. “

AMAP is a competitive funding program developed by CCAT and the Connecticut Manufacturing Innovation Fund Advisory Board in 2020. The application was accepted from April 1st to May 31st, 2021. Businesses need to be enhanced with new additive technologies such as high-end 3D metal printers for manufacturing functional parts and tools, and high-end plastic printers.

AMAP is a component of additive manufacturing technology in the Connecticut Manufacturing Supply Chain Program, developed by CCAT and approved by the Manufacturing Innovation Fund Advisory Board in February 2020, for small and medium-sized manufacturers. Promote demonstration and adoption.

“Connecticut manufacturers are clearly striving to stay at the forefront of technology, as evidenced by their enthusiasm for adopting new laminate technology and equipment,” said Paul Striebel, program manager at AMAP. I am.

Colin Cooper, Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, said: “We are delighted to see the innovative ways these Connecticut manufacturers are trying to bring this new technology to their businesses. The program uses state funds as catalytic capital to drive advanced technology. It’s a good example of encouraging large private sector investment and creating opportunities for Connecticut’s economic growth. “

Connecticut has established the Manufacturing Innovation Fund to support the growth, innovation and progress of Connecticut’s advanced manufacturing sector. We provide financial support to a wide range of initiatives that ensure Connecticut manufacturers remain leaders in productivity, efficiency and innovation. The bill was approved earlier this year, providing $ 20 million in new funding to the Manufacturing Innovation Fund over a two-year period.

