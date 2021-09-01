Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless brings CD-quality sound to Bluetooth





Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless is a new audio technology that delivers CD-quality audio over Bluetooth and is the latest product in the Snapdragon Sound portfolio, first announced in March.

AptX Lossless works with aptX Adaptive to deliver audio at 16-bit / 44kHz when conditions are right. Despite its name, the codec is limited to delivering CD-quality audio, so high-definition audio delivered at 24-bit / 48kHz or 24-bit / 192kHz is downsampled.

When meeting with Qualcomm, a spokesman told PCMag that aptXLossless stands out among its competitors for several reasons. It has the highest potential bitrates up to 1Mbps, uses Bluetooth link optimization, can adapt to both content and connection conditions, and uses Wi-Fi / Bluetooth coexistence management.

Qualcomm states that aptXLossless will be the first codec to deliver CD-quality music.

Other codecs, such as AAC and LDAC, can provide good sound, but ultimately compress the audio to the maximum codec tolerance. In other words, high-resolution audio streaming on Tidal is neither high-resolution nor lossless by the time it hits wireless earphones.

Powered by aptx Lossless, the Snapdragon Sound is the first sound that has the potential to provide CD-quality audio. AptX Lossless relies on an optimized set of audio technologies, including mobile platforms, end-to-end software, and the codecs themselves to deliver 16-bit / 44kHz audio.

The demand for CD quality and high resolution audio is increasing worldwide.

Qualcomm’s announcement begins with the growing demand for lossless streaming audio with CD quality. The Qualcomms State of Sound report, which interviewed 6,000 people, found that 71% of respondents in China and India wanted lossless, high-definition audio. In the United States, 51% of respondents were looking for lossless or high resolution streaming. Globally, 52% of interviewees wanted streaming audio of CD quality or better.

Over the last few years, the number of high-definition streaming services has grown exponentially. Currently, Amazon Music Ultra HD, Apple Music, Deezer, Qobuz and Tidal are the major players in this area. However, Spotify Hi-Fi is expected to be available by the end of the year and could cause a big wave in the industry.

However, if you want to use CD quality audio with Bluetooth headphones, there is a cost. You need to upgrade your phone and audio equipment. Apple offers high resolution audio, but you won’t find aptX Lossless on your next iPhone. In fact, at this time, none of Apple headphones offer lossless audio.

Qualcomm officials say that at some point in 2022 you can expect a Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless.

