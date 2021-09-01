iOS 15 creeps up for release in public beta 8





iOS 15 Public Beta 8

Anthony Cults

In September, the Apple iPhone keynote is just around the corner. This means that the first beta cycle of iOS 15 is almost over. What does this week’s iOS 15 Public Beta 8 bring to the party? Let’s check.

But first, this week’s update[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]It is in.

what’s new?

After weeks of adding, adjusting, or removing features, iOS 15 Public Beta 8 is unique in that it has nothing new to bring to the party. Therefore, it is expected that this will be the feature set that will be seen when iOS 15 is released later this month.

What’s broken?

The official release notes haven’t changed much since last week. In fact, if you compare them side by side, you’ll see that they are almost the same. However, as a reminder, there are bugs that Apple is still working on, and we hope they will be resolved by the time the final release candidate is removed.

When you use guided access with VoiceOver, you may not be able to enter the guided access passcode to end the guided access text. The text that indicates that the Find My network is active when the iOS device needs to be charged is displayed only if the device language is set to English. The issue in question continues to plague iOS 15, but most known issues have workarounds. Apple TVs can’t reach them over WiFi (Ethernet only) and can’t connect to third-party hubs. The accessory may display an unanswered message after pairing. Pairing takes time and can fail anyway. When you pair 5 accessories, only the home account owner can pair them. After canceling the widget gallery search, the cancel button remains visible. The rounded corners of the building have disappeared in the map app. There is no new reality. Reality Composer may not be able to create new projects In Safari, the extended UI may not have enough space for the keyboard. On-device (ie offline) Siri speech recognition is currently only available in the following languages: Chinese (Mandarin-Mainland China), English (Australia), English (Canada), English (UK), English (US) Users of Siri, VoiceOver, and audio content may not initially be able to see all available audio options. Voice options will be entered after a while.

As a beta tester, keep in mind that it’s up to you to report bugs found in iOS 15 Public Beta 8, especially third-party bugs. Make sure the feedback app is always useful!

What has been fixed?

There aren’t really any bugs fixed this week, but I missed moving the following bugs from last week’s list. Fixed in iOS 15 Public Beta 7.

For files[新しいウィンドウで開く]Files no longer quit unexpectedly when selected.

There are a lot of rumors about the new iPhone 13 coming up in September and coming out on the 14th (we think). With that deadline of just two weeks, Cupertino developers need to put together a bug list and be ready to make iOS 15 open to the public.

Perhaps beta testers will get release candidates next week or keynote week. After that, it will be open to the public in a few days to a week. Then move to iOS 15.1. This is likely to have a short development cycle to support the new iPhones that ship at the end of September.

Alternatively, you might get one of Apple’s last-minute patches to include new hardware just before it hits the Apple Store.

In any case, the time for this first iOS 15 public beta is short. One thing you can trust is that we’ll be back here next week with the latest beta news.

How to get iOS 15 Public Beta 8

If you’re new to Apple Beta, click here to see all the Apple Beta Program Guides you need to get started.

After registering your device, the new profile will appear in the My Device Settings app. There you have to make the first big decision as a public beta tester. iOS 14 introduced the ability to install stable public builds or current beta builds, but they must be of the same base. This means that you need to remove your iOS 14 beta profile from your phone to participate in iOS 15 Beta.

This is beta software. Things won’t work. The function does not work. The app does not work. Things may break for no reason. If you install it on your main device, make sure you have a reliable backup in case something goes wrong during the test.

