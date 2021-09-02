The gameplay of “Midnight Sun” is not like “XCOM”, it’s ok





Marvels Midnight Suns gameplay may not be what you would expect from Firaxis, the same developer who previously created tactical RPGs like XCOM.

The August 2021 Gamescom Opening Night Live announcement created a serious hype with a story that shows Marvel’s dark side with more strategic gameplay compared to the action-packed Marvel’s Avengers. However, the official Marvel Midnight Suns gameplay revealed on September 1, 2021 showed something very different from the previous Leak’s XCOM with Marvel Hero.

Both trailers on the IGN channel have a fair amount of disgust and comments that make the game’s approach uneasy. In reality, XCOM with Marvel Hero probably won’t work, so this approach could work even better.

Marvels Midnight Suns has abolished the cover-based stealth approach of XCOM 2s gameplay for an exaggerated card system similar to Slay the Spire. Leaks have led to unrealistic expectations, but the end result can be even better.

Expectations In June 2021, the now obsolete Reddit account revealed the existence of Marvels Midnight Suns a little earlier. A new turn-based action game with the codename CODA-Marvel property. Source described it as XCOM with Marvel Hero. It seems that some famous actors are speaking out the characters.

In reality Redditor understands the developer correctly, but the explanation is not accurate. Of course, Marvel games are still turn-based strategic RPGs, so there is some shared DNA between XCOM and Midnight Suns. However, there are some important differences.

XCOM’s gameplay focuses on finding covers, adjoining enemies, and ensuring that attacks are as accurate as possible based on the position of troops around the battlefield. The midnight sun rocks the formula with a shuffle card system that determines how heroes perform powerful attacks.

The system, reminiscent of deck-building adventure games like Slay the Spire, can pull off pretty flashy attacks and combos. We don’t know how much control a player can have in deck building, or which cards will appear in combat, but as you progress and expand your deck, there’s a lot of potential to make every encounter unique. Thankfully, the game’s Twitter account has confirmed that the system does not have microtransactions built into it.

What’s more, there’s Abbey, the central hub where players interact with different Marvel characters to unlock new cards and abilities. There is no such thing in XCOM 2. Contrary to expectations, Firaxis is trying to create a game that spins its own in a familiar game genre. It must be a strategic game enough for the enthusiastic community to embrace it, and accessible enough to attract the big Marvel fans out there.

Where does Firaxis go from here? You should immediately look at the long, uncut gameplay so that you can clearly understand what you expect from the game. The first two gameplay videos fly around frequently and don’t give a clear idea of ​​what to expect unless you review them a few times. To reassure worried fans, we need to be a little clearer.

Seeing full turn-based combat taking place eases concerns about how that card system affects the tactical planning of strategic games, and confirms that level design isn’t boring.

Hopefully, a video featuring Hunter, Wolverine, and Sabretooth, released on September 7, will do just that. Thanks to leaks and fan expectations, Firaxis and 2K are currently in a difficult battle, but the game can overcome its divisive gameplay exposure.

As a result, Midnight Sons will arguably be one of the most fascinating games to watch for 2022.

Marvels Midnight Suns will be released in March 2022 on all major gaming platforms.

