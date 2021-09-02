Google Cloud and SAP are driving Rise products





Google aims to make Cloud Platform the best cloud hyperscaler for SAP customers to implement S / 4HANA.

SAP and Google have deepened their partnership as part of Rise with SAP. This is the company’s latest effort to spur the transition to S / 4HANA, with more SAP customers recognizing the value of the entire Google landscape of technology that can be integrated with SAP applications.

Adding Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to the mix is ​​an evolution of the public cloud hyperscaler market for SAP customers, once dominated by Microsoft Azure and AWS. SAP has quietly discontinued the status of Azure’s preferred public cloud infrastructure provider, which was part of its previous initiative to move customers to the cloud, SAP Embrace.

According to observers, SAP’s driving force for Rise with SAP to be cloud-agnostic means that customers can take advantage of better options, including GCP, as they drive modernization of their business.

Customer momentum on GCP

The newly defined marketing momentum for the SAP-GCP relationship includes a number of new customers, including battery maker Energizer Holdings, which is implementing S / 4HANA for GCP financing using Rise with SAP. MSC Industrial Supply, a metalworking distributor migrating SAP landscape to S / 4 HANA Cloud private edition on GCP; Inchcape, a global automotive supply chain and distributor, also uses Rise with SAP to migrate SAP ECC systems to GCP. doing.

Snehanshshire

Companies that chose GCP to provide cloud infrastructure and host applications as part of Rise with SAP are looking at both the flexibility Rise offers and the technology that comes with Google, the SAP solution. Snehanshu Shah, Google Managing Director of Engineering, said.

“They want some of the infrastructure features that Google offers, but they are also considering leveraging some of Google AI and ML features with SAP solutions such as: [SAP Data Warehouse Cloud]”Shah said.

Google was Rise’s best partner. Mark Dearnley CIO, Inch Cape

Customers migrating to GCP can opt for Rise if they want a more SaaS-like deployment model, but some customers move to the cloud without Rise. These tend to be customers with a very large SAP landscape and may have already migrated to S / 4HANA, so they often use a system integrator (SI) against the cloud. Take a more direct lift and shift approach.

Mark Darnley

According to Mark Dearnley, CIO of a London-based company, Toyota, BMW Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover and Suzuki’s global car dealer Inchicape have joined the Rise with SAP project because of the analytics capabilities available to Google. I have selected GCP.

“We talked to all the major cloud providers and decided that Google was Rise’s best partner given where we were and what kind of things we wanted to do,” said Dearnley. Stated. “This is related to our commitment to data and analytics and the ability to easily integrate SAP into much of the work we’ve done with analytics, as well as running SAP on GCP.”

Google’s API management platform Apigee is another plus for GCP, he said.

“I’m also interested in what Apigee is doing to make integration with and from SAP easier, which makes it easier to take advantage of integration and a better customer experience. “We can do that,” said Dearnley.

Google has increased the credibility of the company

Deloitte Principal and Chief Commercial Officer of Alphabet’s Google Practices, Tom Galicia, said GCP hadn’t talked about SAP as an enterprise-scale public cloud infrastructure provider a few years ago, but that’s changed. I did.

Tom Galicia

“With the end of the embrace, we have moved from an exclusive, favored and strongly encouraged relationship to a situation where everything is a jump ball,” Galicia said. “Everything had time and place, Azure had exclusive time and place, but now the market is more established. Why do we need to limit to one when all three have advantages? Is there? “

According to Galicia, the biggest advantage of GCP lies in the security and global reach of Google’s network, but it also includes Google’s wide range of technologies and products.

“Alphabet Google is the largest service provider on the planet, connecting last mile organizations more than any other provider that relies on service providers or local carriers for the final connection, so new with every handoff. Vulnerabilities arise, “he said.

More hyperscalers mean better competition

Predrag Jakovljevic, a leading industry analyst at the Technology Evaluation Center, said leaving Azure as SAP’s preferred cloud infrastructure provider will make it more competitive among cloud providers and give SAP customers more options for Rise. Stated.

Predrag Jakovljevic

“It was wise for SAP to brand this as a customer choice and remove Azure from the preferred solution,” said Jakovljevic. “Sure, every cloud provider and hyperscaler has a lot of work to do, and Google is no more potential competitor to SAP than Microsoft.”

According to Jakovljevic, CEO Thomas Kurian is a former Oracle executive and cloud sales president Robert Enslin is a former SAP executive, so GCP enhances corporate credibility at the executive rank. Former Enterprise Giant Executives know what CIOs of global companies need and have improved GCP’s commerce terms not only in price, but also in more locations, compliance and data sovereignty.

“Also, retailers and commerce companies like Google Search, YouTube, AI, and Analytics have a significant impact on cloud packages by bundling all other services,” said Jakovljevic. “Many people hate paying for a full Office license and want to transfer their spending from Microsoft.”

However, according to Jakovljevic, GCP is not always the answer to all cloud needs for SAP applications.

“Like everything on Google, GCP has a DIY side, and GCP is so minimal that it’s up to the customer or partner to monitor, coordinate, control, and update. “I am,” he said. “Azure’s partner community and tools are a bit more formal and professional than AWS and certainly Google.”

He explained that Microsoft Azure is still in sight, although the status of preferred vendors from SAP is gone.

“”[Microsoft] We are still actively selling SAP on Azure and continue to develop new features for SAP on Azure and Power Platform. Azure cannot be easily undone. Competition and choice should be good for customers. “

