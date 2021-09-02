Try more powerful new tab pages, web highlights, and search changes on Chrome Beta – TechCrunch





Google today releases a new version of the Chrome Beta Browser. This makes some pretty noticeable changes to the user interface and design. The browser introduces a new updated tab page. This includes a list of shortcuts to your favorite websites, as well as a card that tells you to go back to your past web search activity. Other changes are intended to make it easier to navigate search results and to highlight and share citations from the web.

Updating the new tab page is one of the first changes that Chrome beta users may notice.

The idea behind this design change is to quickly return to past web activity without having to dive into your browsing history and remember the site you were using for recipes, shopping, and more. You can also cross-promote Google services to quickly return to a recent list of documents in Google Drive.

This page shows what Google calls a “card”, not just a link. This gives you access to where you were looking for ideas on your recently visited recipe site, Google Docs needed to complete your edits, retailer websites, and more. The place where you put your shopping cart full of things you want to buy at a later date. The latter is tied to Google’s larger investment in online shopping, with search giants gaining more market share in this area by freeing product listings and partnering with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify. I’m trying.

Google is naturally concerned about Amazon’s booming advertising business. This is the majority of the retailer’s “other” category, which generated $ 7.9 billion in the second quarter, up 87% year-over-year. We are currently using Chrome’s new tab of real estate to improve our shopping activities in the hope of encouraging users to complete transactions.

Another change is aimed at making web research easier. According to Google, users searching for something on the platform often go to multiple web pages to find the answer. The new version of Chrome will try different ways to connect users to search results by adding a line below the address bar in Chrome for Android to show the rest of the results. This allows you to go to other web pages without pressing. back button.

A new “quote card” experiment, also available in Chrome Beta on Android, will allow users to create stylized images for social sharing featuring text found on websites. Taking screenshots of website text is already a common activity. This is especially true for anyone who wants to share the gist of a news article they’re reading with their followers on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. With this new feature, long press the text to highlight it[共有]Tap on the menu[カードの作成]You can tap an option to select a template.

All features are part of the Chrome Beta Browser. To enable the experiment, type chrome: // flags in your browser’s address bar or click the experiment beaker icon to enable the flag. The flags associated with these experiments are the # ntp-modules flag (new tab page), # continuous-search (change search results), and the # webnotes-stylize flag (citation card).

Experimentation is not always a feature of Chrome that will be more widely deployed. Instead, it provides Google with a way to get large user feedback on new design ideas so you can tweak and tweak features before they’re published.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/01/chrome-beta-to-experiment-with-a-more-powerful-new-tab-page-web-highlights-and-search-changes/

