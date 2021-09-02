You can add your driver’s license or state ID to your iOS 15 Apple Wallet. Method is as follows.





Apple’s Wallet app will allow you to store your driver’s license on iOS 15.

Apple / CNET

In Apple’s vision for the future, you and I leave home without a physical wallet. Instead, go out of the door with only the virtual wallet stored on your iPhone. I don’t bring the key either.

Hope for the future is creeping up as Apple announces that it can upload driver’s licenses to Apple Wallet in some states throughout the United States. Arizona and Georgia first access the driver’s license function, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah.

This feature was announced at WWDC earlier this year. It was provided along with other Apple Wallet updates that allow the iPhone to hold digital versions of home keys, hotel room keys, and work IDs. All of these changes will be made in iOS 15, which is said to be rolled out in the fall. (Here’s how to download the public beta now.)

Digitizing driver’s licenses and other ID cards is not a new idea. Google and chip maker Qualcomm announced a project to store digital driver’s licenses on Android phones in 2019, but the iPhone seems to be the first to start using the new features. Security and privacy issues are the biggest obstacle and the area of ​​greatest concern. According to Apple, it protects your ID with the same technology and encryption that backs up your Apple Pay credit card.

Setting up a driver’s license or other ID card on your iPhone will allow airport security to show your ID on your iPhone or Apple Watch (yes, TSA supports it state-by-state, state-based) and ID. Other businesses that embrace new technologies as proof of their.

Playing: Watch this: Add a driver’s license to your iOS 15 wallet

2:26

How to scan your driver’s license on your iPhone in iOS 15

Once iOS 15 is released to the general public, we’ll take a closer look at the exact steps you need to take. For now, we’re combining Apple’s presentations and instructions from the website with the current iPhone wallet app.

Step 1: Make sure you have iOS 15 installed on your iPhone (following how to download the public beta):

Step 2: Open the Apple Wallet app.

Step 3: Tap the + sign in the upper right corner of the screen, then tap the card type (ID card, hotel key, digital car key, transportation card, etc.).

Step 4: Follow the onscreen instructions to start scanning your driver’s license or state ID using your iPhone’s camera and built-in scanner. For example, Apple advises you to first scan the surface of your card to make sure it’s in a place with lots of bright light and a simple, dark background.

Step 5: After scanning your driver’s license or ID, the wallet app will verify that your ID is safe and ready to use.

If you want to use your driver’s license with Apple Wallet, first open the app and select your ID. When at a security checkpoint at TSA Airport, Apple states that it will display the type of information it shares, such as name, date of birth, ID number and photo, and expiration date.

As with any sensitive payment card, you should use the path from Face ID to confirm the transfer of information through checkpoints. If you’re wearing a face mask, or if you’re not using Face ID, it’s probably a safe passcode.

Learn more about iOS 15 and learn how Apple fixed FaceTime’s most annoying issue, how family and friends can get back to their locked-out iPhone, and how to find lost AirPods if they’re lost.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/you-can-add-your-drivers-license-or-state-id-to-apple-wallet-in-ios-15-heres-how/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos