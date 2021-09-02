Valorants’ new map Fracture changes attacker and defender spawns





Valorants’ new map is the most unique ever. Officially announced on Wednesday, the fracture reverses attackers and defenders, making both play a little different than before.

The fracture is shaped like the giant letter H. There are two bombs on the map, with an H connection section between them. You might expect the middle section to be the attacker’s spawn, but the opposite is true. In Fracture, the defender starts in the center and leaves the spawn area to defend the sites on both sides. Meanwhile, the attacker can pinch in to the defender from either side. There is also a zipline that runs from one side to the other running under the map to make the transition from one area of ​​the map to another a little easier.

Image: Riot Games

This represents a fairly significant change to the normal format of the Valorant map. This usually puts the defenders in a position that encourages more passive play, allowing attackers to push them into them. However, on this map, the spawn means that the defender is often in the position to make the first move.

Fractures contain more folklore than previous Valorant maps. The map contains two mirror versions of reality. This is basically set up for the bigger story of the game and explains why two versions of the same agent face off in a match. We don’t know much about the world beyond the mirrored concept, but there are interactable clues around Fracture that need to shed new light on the two realities of Valorants.

Image: Riot Games

Fracture will be available in Valorant as part of the patch 3.05 update. Players will arrive next week as part of the game’s new Act update. Brave Episode 3 Act 2 is scheduled to drop around September 9.

Image: Riot Games

