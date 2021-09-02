Google Cloud, C3 AI team accelerates implementation of enterprise software





Redwood City-based enterprise artificial intelligence company C3AI announced on Wednesday that its entire portfolio will be available on Google Cloud.

According to the organization, the goal is to help companies across the industry accelerate the implementation of AI tools.

“Google Cloud and C3AI share a vision that artificial intelligence can help businesses address real-world challenges and opportunities across multiple industries,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a statement.

“We are confident that by providing C3AI applications on Google Cloud and partnering to use AI to address specific industry use cases, our customers will be able to benefit faster and on a larger scale. “Kurian continues.

Important reason

C3AI’s enterprise AI tools, such as the C3 AI Suite platform and the no-code AI model management software C3AI Ex Machina, will be available on the Google Cloud infrastructure.

C3 AI also states that it can help customers build and deploy machine learning models faster by enabling applications to leverage Google Cloud features such as Google Kubernetes Engine, Google BigQuery, and Vertex AI. ..

The two companies say they aim to provide tools to a variety of industries, but emphasize the potential of partnerships to address healthcare challenges.

In particular, customers can use tools to improve the availability of critical medical devices through AI-powered asset preparation and preventative maintenance, they say.

Meanwhile, people in the telecommunications industry can use the combined resources of the enterprise to improve network resiliency and the overall customer experience, reducing costs and operational carbon dioxide emissions. There is also a goal of.

“By combining Google Cloud’s innovation, leadership, scale, and time-to-market expertise with the real business value that C3 AI applications bring, this partnership dramatically adopts enterprise AI applications across all industry segments. We will accelerate, “says Thomas M. .. In the statement, Siebel of C3 AICEO.

Big trend

Cloud-based AI solutions show the potential for growth in the healthcare space.

In 2018, M * Modal launched an AI-powered radiation service on the Microsoft Azure cloud with the goal of improving patient outcomes and physician satisfaction.

More recently, Mayo Clinic is working on COVID-19 using cloud-based AI as part of a 10-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

“COVID-19 allowed us to collaborate much faster and move on to more cloud capabilities than it would have been without a pandemic,” said John Haramka, president of the Mayo Clinic platform last year.

On record

Ritu Jyoti, Group Vice President of AI and Automation Researchat at IDC, said in a statement:

“This new partnership between C3AI and Google Cloud marks an acceleration of this trend. The two companies are working together to expand the application of AI-powered solutions in the enterprise,” Jyoti added. ..

