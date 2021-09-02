TimTheTatman and DrLupo leave Twitch on YouTube





Screenshot: YouTube / Kotaku

While marginalized creators boycott Twitch for a day, wealthy white men continue to set out for a lucrative deal with their major rival YouTube. Earlier this week it was Ben Dr Lupo Lupo. Today, as the #ADayOffTwitch campaign is in full swing, Tim TimTheTatman Betar has announced on Twitter that he is streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

With 7 million followers on Twitch, Betar is one of the biggest stars on the streaming platform. Last August, he waved an extraordinary dog ​​hater at Fall Guys, a pastel-colored platformer royale. Despite many attempts, he took eight days to win the match. At the height of the stream where he finally got the crown, more than 250,000 viewers tuned in at the same time.

To achieve his first Fallguy crown, whether Tim TheTatman will marry the love of his life and welcome Tatman’s heir to the throne since he partnered on Twitch in 2012. It’s great to see everything, whether it’s trials and hardships. A Twitch spokeswoman was pleased to be part of the Tims community in a statement and is proud of everything he did for the game.

Betar currently has 3.83 million subscribers on YouTube. Lupo, the first to make a name for Fortnite streaming, abandons 4.5 million Twitch followers. He currently has just under 1.8 million YouTube subscribers.

These people are jumping from Twitch to YouTube for reasons as old as capitalism: time and money.

Reportage told The Washington Post this week that he is now safe for the rest of his life as a result of his contract with YouTube. He also said the deal would give him more flexibility in spending time with his family. Betaal, on the other hand, didn’t explicitly comment on a particular finance, but said in an interview with an insider that streaming on YouTube would allow him to spend more time with his family like a reportage.

Well, this is not to point your finger at Betaal, reportage, or anyone else who will leap the opportunity for a leapper to work in less time for more money. Streaming is not an easy task, even if it looks like it’s written on paper. You are not just playing games for fun. You have a camera for 8, 9 and 12 hours a day. You are always on. If you rest for a few hours, your number will be hit, which means your salary will also be hit. In some cases, like the popular oddball streamer CodeMiko, you take some action. The sacrifice that all this pressure puts on the mental health of big and small creators is not sneezing. So you really can’t blame these guys on an individual level.

However, it is difficult not to point your finger at the power of organizations on the battlefield. This week, two white men with prominent followers on a major platform left that platform for another major platform, perhaps with greener meadows.

Meanwhile, Twitch keeps dropping the ball when it comes to protecting strange streamers and color streamers.

Recently, there has been a surge in harassment-adjusted harassment campaigns where users flood live streams all at once. The bar for creating a new Twitch account is lower than in the basement, so users can easily return to the banned stream. In addition to all this, Twitch takes up what some streamers say is an unreasonable reduction in subscription revenue and splits it in the middle. (The streamer told Kotaku that the 70/30 split was more rational.)

As the Washington Post detailed in an extensive report last month, most of these hatred attacks are organized on secret discord servers, but they are only getting worse. That’s why creators have since come together to encourage Twitch to provide great protection tools today without streaming, watching, or logging in to chat.

But tomorrow they will be back. They have to. That is where the salary is.

At this time, it’s unclear how # ADayOffTwitch will affect Twitchs’ earnings or whether it will put the company into action. Twitch observer Zach Bussey said on Twitter that the numbers are tentative, but today they have 5,000 fewer streamers and 500,000 fewer viewers than usual. Still, the campaign definitely encourages conversation. As Kotaku’s traitor Nathan Grayson pointed out, # ADayOffTwitch is trending on Twitter with over 105,000 tweets. It is impossible to miss this moment.

I’m just wondering why Betaal couldn’t wait another day.

