The Justice Department is said to accelerate Google advertising inquiries





The Washington Justice Department has accelerated its investigation into Google’s digital advertising practices and could file antitrust proceedings against Internet giants by the end of the year, two people familiar with the government’s view said Wednesday. ..

The study focuses on Google’s power in the digital advertising market, allowing it to speak publicly as it explores how the company is leveraging its auction and advertising technology advantages to maintain its strength. Those who have not said. People said the Justice Department has called on more third parties as witnesses in recent weeks, seeking documents and interviews, demonstrating that the pace of investigation is accelerating.

The department declined to comment. Google said Wednesday that there was fierce competition for advertising tools that made online advertising more relevant, reduced prices, and expanded options for publishers and advertisers.

Bloomberg previously reported on the possibility of proceedings.

If the Justice Department filed a proceeding, it would be the second federal government against Google. In a federal court in October, the ministry filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that Google abused its monopoly on Internet search to harm rivals and consumers.

The second proceeding is also to show the power of the Biden administration to seize the power of big tech companies. President Biden has appointed critics of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google to head the government’s antitrust law. In July, he nominated Google’s rivals Yelp and Microsoft’s representative Jonathan Kanter to lead the Judiciary’s Antitrust Division. Senate confirmation is required to nominate Mr. Canters.

Bidens’ antitrust appointee has decided to file a groundbreaking antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant from a decision made during the Trump administration. The Federal Trade Commission sued Facebook last year for abusing its power over social networking, apart from a proceeding against Google over search. After the judge dismissed the case, the FTC resubmitted it.

In the case of Google, the Justice Department first focused on search, but it was also investigating whether the company abused its digital advertising advantage. Dozens of media companies, advertisers, and advertising technology companies claim that Google’s advertising practices are anti-competitive. Google runs various parts of digital advertising auctions, such as buying ads for marketers and selling advertising space by publishers.

The agency is investigating allegations that Google and Facebook have signed an illegal agreement to operate an online auction, people familiar with the situation said.

Texas has led several state attorney general proceedings for Google’s abuse of advertising technology competition. It was unclear whether the Justice Department would file a complaint with the state.

