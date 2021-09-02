DAESUNG Exhibits Innovative SMART HIVE Automatic Hive Controller at AGRI WEEK TOKYO 2021 and CES2022 | Work





Jeonju, South Korea-(BUSINESS WIRE)-September 1, 2021-

DAESUNG, one of the world’s leading companies specializing in automatic agricultural systems, announced that it has decided to exhibit SMART HIVE automatic hive controllers at AGRI WEEK TOKYO 2021 and CES 2022, Japan’s largest agricultural trade fairs. Received the Innovation Award for the SMART HIVE hive controller CES 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005494/en/

The DAESUNG SMARTHIVE Automated Hive Controller, which won the Innovation Award at CES 2021, will be exhibited at AGRI WEEK TOKYO 2021 and CES 2022. SMARTHIVEHiveController stacks beehives, brush bees, and honeycombs outside the beehive in about 1 minute. With a light weight of 9 kg without corrosion and easy operation, even beginners can extract honey by themselves. With this automated hive controller, Korean apiaries were able to reduce their working time by 50% compared to existing products and extract only honey. The controller was highly acclaimed at the 2021 International Trade Fair, Pitching and IR. The company continues to achieve significant results, including the signing of an MOU with the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture. (Graphics: Business Wire)

Since its launch in 2021, DAESUNG’s automated hive controller has been recognized by Korean apiaries for its efficiency and technical capabilities. Headquartered in Jeonju with production facilities in Daejeon, DAESUNG is a leading beekeeping equipment manufacturer, constantly developing smarter beekeeping systems.

SMARTHIVE Hive Controller is a portable smart beekeeping system that safely removes the beehive from the beehive, polishes the beehive, and stacks the beehive on the outside of the beehive in about 1 minute. With a light weight of 9 kg without corrosion and easy operation, even beginners can extract honey by themselves. In addition, it can be used for honeycombs of the same width, although they vary in size. Both the adapter and the battery pack (optional) can be used as the power source.

With this automated hive controller, Korean apiaries were able to reduce their working time by 50% compared to existing products and extract only honey.

The two brushes installed inside the device and the front and rear covers can be easily removed for quick and convenient cleaning and disinfection after use. In addition, the waterproof function allows you to wash the inside of the product with water.

DAESUNG’s automated Hive Controller was highly acclaimed at the 2021 International Trade Fair, Pitching and IR. In particular, at VIVA TECH 2021 in France, Creative Valley President Yann Gozlan commented that DAESUNG’s technology was very impressive. It is an important technology that attracts our attention. The company continues to achieve significant results, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture.

In addition, DAESUNG also offers an automated smart beehive gate with the ability to detect wasps. Automated beehive gates reduce the inconvenience of manually opening and closing numerous beehive entrances, which takes an average of over an hour for about 200 beehives. Opening and closing the entrance to the beehive is a simple task, but it has to be repeated many times and requires a great deal of time and effort in large apiaries, small and medium-sized farms, and urban apiaries.

DAESUNG’s automatic Beehive Gate can be controlled remotely using a smartphone application. This application can control individual honeycomb entrances individually or multiple entrances at the same time. Usability is improved by the automatic remote control function and the preset operation time function. Combined with visual technology that applies a wasp sensor, it can prevent bee damage by automatically closing the honeycomb entrance when the sensor detects a wasp.

DAESUNG’s automatic beehive gate is an innovative product that maximizes efficiency by adding smart technology to beekeeping, as it can be linked by deploying beehive water dispensers and pollen traps installed at the entrance to the beehive.

DAESUNG’s innovative beekeeping technology is in AGRIWEEK TOKYO 2021. For more information on DAESUNG, please visit its website or YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005494/en/

Contact: DAESUNG

Hyukjeong

+ 82-10-5937-4504

[email protected]

Keywords: Nevada USA Africa Japan France North America South Korea South Korea Asia Pacific Europe Ethiopia

Industry Keywords: Other Manufacturing Technologies Mobile / Wireless Security Manufacturing Other Natural Resources Hardware Agriculture Natural Resources

Source: DAESUNG

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 09/01/2021 09: 00 PM / DISC: 09/01/2021 09:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005494/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/daesung-to-exhibit-its-innovative-smarthive-automated-hive-controller-at-agri-week-tokyo-2021-and/article_102038a8-1c9c-50dd-8698-3e056d4d6534.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos