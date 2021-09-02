ONE Music Fest founder J. Carter talks about ownership on TechPodcast





ONE MusicFest is preparing for its 11th year as one of the only black-owned live music events in the country. Its founder, J. Carter, gave insights on how he would do it each year in a recent episode of the “Black Tech Green Money” podcast.

Carter joined host Will Lucas on “Black Tech Green Money,” a platform for black tech enthusiasts with a passion for capital, and talked about the history and strategy behind OneMusicFest.

Carter shared that the first thing to do is to look for mentorship, as I first came up with the concept and ideas in 2008. As the owners of the two clubs, one was a live music venue and another monster entered the festival space. I had to figure out how to manipulate it all, but I couldn’t find anyone like us. That space.

Carter, who is also the festival’s chief marketing officer, realized that networking with other comrades was the solution to his problem.

That old, old-age maxim. That’s what I did because I had to look sideways instead of looking up, “he said. “I made a little connection with the people around me who shared my vision and accepted my ideas. I tried to make as much noise as possible until the big boy noticed.

Aphrotech reported that part of Carter’s success came from securing global partnerships with Adidas, BMW, Heineken and Toyota.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to a pandemic. Carter said it made his team think out of the box.

“I think we focused on strengthening our quote and quote system internally,” he said. “It made us creative in the way we should have been creative before.”

The team hosted #AtTheCribFest instead of the festival. The livestreaming experience included voices from Ro James to Chavis Flagg to Ye Ali.

ONE MusicFest will make a face-to-face comeback in Atlanta on October 910 this year. Artists performing at the festival include HER, Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ ign, Young Dolph and Kirk Franklin.

For more information on the event, please visit www.onemusicfest.com.

