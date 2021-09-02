Florida Poly Obtains Campus High-Tech Research Partner Approval





Miami, September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The Florida Governor’s Commission gives a green light to the public-private partnership between the Florida Institute of Technology and the Fortune 500 International Flavor and Fragrance (IFF) at a meeting on Wednesday, September. I put it out. .. 1, at Florida International University.

Board approval of the partnership is an important milestone in a project that could take the first high-tech industry partner directly to a campus in Lakeland, Florida.

According to the agreement, IFF will occupy the laboratory and creative space of a new building on campus that is funded, constructed, operated, maintained and owned by a private entity. The university does not invest capital in new facilities. As a resident of the new building, IFF will provide internships and employment opportunities for Florida Poly students, fund and collaborate on faculty research, sponsor advanced capstone projects, and support academic programs. I’m looking forward to it.

“Thanks to the Board for approving this project and bringing Florida Poly and IFF closer to a partnership based on innovation and collaboration,” said Nicholas Milzayanz, President of Nutrition at IFF. “We look forward to expanding our citrus taste and aroma capabilities while leveraging the on-campus talents and expertise of our academic partners who work in science and research as well as IFF.”

IFF is a global leader in food, beverage, aroma, health, bioscience, and sensory experiences. Headquartered in New York City, it has creative, sales and manufacturing facilities in 47 countries.

“This state-of-the-art innovation center is a touchstone at the heart of the North American citrus belt, but it impacts IFF innovation around the world,” said Mauricio, vice president of global innovation, creation and design for IFF’s Narish division. Paulsen said. “We are very excited about all the possibilities that come.”

Dr. Randy K. Avent, president of Florida Poly, said the presence of solid research partners such as IFF on campus shows that universities meet the focus of the state charter to support the growth of the high-tech industry. Said. It also marks the beginning of his vision of having a bustling research park around the university.

“Technical research universities like Florida Poly attract companies because they want access to high-demand, low-supply graduates we produce,” says Avent. “We are proud that IFF has a vision to recognize the strategic benefits of connecting to our university.”

The next step in the negotiations between Florida Poly and IFF is to choose a building design that meets both company needs and university standards. IFF will be relocated to a new facility on campus by 2023.

