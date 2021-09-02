Google, Facebook and Microsoft face pressure on January 6th subpoena





As Congress requests details of the January 6 Capitol attack, tech companies are hoping to stagnate the Commission’s investigation with new requests from a special committee investigating the attack from the Republican Party. I noticed that I was sandwiched between the sinister threats of.

In search of new details about the communication between Republicans during the attack and President Trump, the House Selection Committee sent a data request on Monday to preserve phone records and other communications related to the January 6 attack. I ordered. Requests have been sent to 35 companies including Facebook, Twitter, Google and Microsoft. Wireless providers such as AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless have also received requests.

I will never forget the majority of the Republicans

In particular, the request could target some of the MPs who communicated with President Trump during the attack. Both House minority leaders Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) reportedly discussed the attack with President Trump and are involved in such an investigation. There is a possibility.

So far, Republican leaders have blamed the effort. In a statement on Tuesday, McCarthy described the subpoena as an effort towards a powerfully armed private company to hand over personal data of individuals, threatening retaliation from future administrations if the company responded to the order. rice field.

McCarthy wrote that if these companies obey the Democratic order to hand over personal information, they could violate federal law and lose their ability to do business in the United States. If a company still chooses to violate federal law, it will remember the majority of Republicans.

Speaking in Fox News that night, Congressman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican) frankly stated the threat. These telecommunications companies will be shut down in favor of this, Green said. That’s a promise.

So far, the companies at the center of the battle say they’re mostly quiet. Google confirmed its commitment to working with the Commission, but did not explicitly commit to serving data requests. A spokesperson said in a statement that he had received a letter from the special committee and promised to work with Congress on this. The events of January 6 were unprecedented and tragic, and Google and YouTube strongly condemned them.

Facebook, contacted by The Washington Post, issued a similar statement, saying, “We have received your request and look forward to continuing to work with the Commission.

Microsoft and Twitter declined to comment, but Verizon Wireless and AT & T did not respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/1/22652392/google-facebook-microsoft-january-6-data-request The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos