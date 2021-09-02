Apple allows apps such as Netflix, Spotify, and Kindle to link to the web and sign up





Vocal app developers accused Apple of turning the proceedings into a change in the App Store last week, but today the company seems to be showing the truth, even with small concessions. I think Netflix, Spotify, Amazons Kindle apps) link customers directly to their sign-up website. There, it may be possible to completely circumvent Apple’s in-app payment system (and its 30% reduction).

In a press release, Apple claims that the move has ended its investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) and currently applies only to categories that Apple has designed to appease companies like Netflix. Hulu is made possible by allowing users to sign in to their existing account instead of signing up for a new subscription from the App Store (and not having to pay Apple’s fees).

The JFTC confirmed the agreement in its own press release, stating that Apple’s move would eliminate alleged antitrust violations. A committee investigating Apple since 2016 states that the company has promised to report on the transparency of app reviews once a year for the next three years. According to the JFTC, Apple has proposed changing the app review guidelines in response to the survey.

You can’t sign up for Netflix in the app.We know the hassle

Currently, the Netflix and Spotify apps on iOS are useless if you don’t already have a subscription. Both provide only a sign-in page, no link to the website, and a cheeky apology. You can’t sign up for Netflix in the app. We know that hassle, read the splash page of the Netflix app. In contrast, the Amazon Kindle app provides a basic “Create a new Amazon account” page inside the app itself, but you can’t buy books there or even the standard Amazon app. You need to access your mobile browser to make a purchase.

The message you see when you open the Netflix app on iOS.

Apple claims that the developers of so-called reader apps have only agreed to share a single link to their website so that users can set up and manage their accounts. The scope of rule changes is very limited. Apple has also stated that it helps reader app developers protect users when they link to external websites to make purchases, and is specific about how these links are displayed. It suggests that there are guidelines. It’s not clear if developers can mention pricing at all.

There are as many questions as there are answers:

-Can Apple still define a reader app in Fiat? -Can the app explicitly mention payments and prices, or is it confusing? -One link-Where are you going? Do you have any rules? https: //t.co/KuKgj9dXuW

Dieter Bourne (@backlon) September 2, 2021

Also, when Apple rejects the Hey Mail app, and even after correcting its controversial decision later, the Mail app subscribes as well outside the app, even if it’s the only app. It’s also worth noting that the company has made it very clear that it doesn’t count as a leader app. What you can do without an account is sign-in. Apple is the first to decide which apps are eligible as reader apps.

Apple also seems to be redefining the meaning of reader apps a bit: company app review guidelines suggest that reader apps may allow users access to previously purchased content. (Probably along with in-app purchases like Netflix has been offering for years), Apple’s new press release will prevent reader app developers from purchasing in-app digital products and services (perhaps along with in-app purchases). Bold).

This means that Apple only offers this exception to companies that haven’t donated in-app purchase fees to Apple anyway. Indeed, this includes Apple’s toughest critics like Spotify.

Critics of Apple’s anti-steering rules suggest that if you can direct users to your website instead of Apple IAP, you can reduce the amount you charge users. But if Apple’s leader category doesn’t include apps that offer IAP, the idea is probably not possible with Apple’s new rules.

It may take some time to find answers to these questions. Apple states that the rule will not come into effect until early 2022.

