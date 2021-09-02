How to Sell Your iPhone Safely and Make the Most of Your Cash





The pumpkin spice season has begun. It just means that PSL hates the timeline and that Apple products are on the way.

While still waiting for an invitation to suggest something to come, Tim Cook is undoubtedly on stage this month, virtual or non-virtual, with lots of new iPhones and updated Apple Watches. (Sorry, Ted Lasso fans, the iPhone without a notch is probably not on the agenda.) Other new Apple devices are also expected throughout the fall.

If you’re in the upgrade market, it’s a good idea to sell or trade in your old iPhone to lower the price of your new smartphone. But it’s not just about throwing away your old phone and waiting for cash to reach your bank account.

From photos stored in iCloud to personal data stored in the app, mobile phones have many privacy concerns that require you to wipe your phone before selling it. Also, don’t forget to back it up. You don’t have to manually re-download hundreds of apps to your new iPhone.

Below are our step-by-step guides for preparing your phone for sale and some reputable sites to get rid of it from your hands for the best dollars.

backup

The first thing to do is make sure you don’t lose your mind. And that means your data. Back up everything before wiping from your smartphone.

To back up to iCloud from the device itself[設定]>[設定]Go to [your name] > iCloud> iCloud Backup> Backup Now.

To back up to your Mac, connect your iPhone to your computer with a cable or Wi-Fi. If you’re using macOS 10.15 or later, go to the Finder sidebar and select your iPhone. If you have an earlier version, please visit iTunes. If you’re using the Finder[全般]Click and[iPhoneのすべてのデータをこのMacにバックアップする]Choose. next,[今すぐバックアップ]Click. If you want to back up to iTunes, connect your phone, open iTunes and click on the phone image[概要]Select and[今すぐバックアップ]Choose.

For Windows, use a cable or Wi-Fi to connect your iPhone to your computer and open iTunes. Click on the mobile phone image and[概要]Select,[今すぐバックアップ]Choose.

I can’t find my iPhone

Apple’s Find My app (formerly known as Find My iPhone) may block activation by new owners and must be deactivated before throwing away the device. If you erase all the content and settings you do below, Find My will be automatically disabled, which is a good step to take as a precautionary measure.

For iOS 13 or later,[設定]>[設定]Go to [your name] > Turn off “Find Me” and then “Find Me” [device].. Enter your Apple ID password,[オフにする]Tap. For iOS 12 and earlier,[設定]>[設定]Go to [your name] > Turn off iCloud, FindMy [device], Enter your Apple ID password,[オフにする]Tap.

Message sign out

For some time, iPhone users who dumped their iPhone on another platform without logging out of the message did not receive messages from other iOS users. The message was in a kind of purgatory of messages because all the messages sent from one iPhone to another were received on the old iPhone instead of the new device. This issue will be fixable and will only affect users switching from iOS to Android. However, we recommend shutting it off just in case.[設定]>[メッセージ]Go to and switch iMessage off.

Unpair AirPods

Similarly, you can connect your AirPods to your new iPhone without unpairing it with your old iPhone, but sucking up your slate cleanly doesn’t hurt. Place your AirPods or AirPods Pro and iPhone close to each other and[設定]>[Bluetooth]Go to. Tap the info icon next to your AirPods,[このデバイスを削除]Choose.

Unpair your Apple Watch

If you have an Apple Watch, avoid potential headaches later and unpair it with the iPhone you’re selling. Place them close to each other and open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.[マイウォッチ]Go to the tab and select the clock at the top of the screen. Select the information circle next to the watch you want to unpair. Tap “Unpair Apple Watch” and tap to confirm. This may require you to enter your Apple ID password.

Sign out of iCloud

You must sign out of iCloud, iTunes, and the App Store before you can sell your device.[設定]Tap> [your name] > Sign out. Enter your Apple ID password,[オフにする]Tap.

How to wipe iPhone to delete data

Don’t let anyone snoop on your data.[設定]>[一般]>[リセット]>[すべてのコンテンツと設定を消去]Go to, approve all subsequent prompts, and wipe the phone.

Remove the SIM card

In most cases, you can disable mobile services on your device and leave your SIM card as it is for trade-in. However, the SIM card is a repository of phone numbers, various security data, and all the information needed for billing. It identifies you, your phone, and much of your activity on your phone. Therefore, it is advisable to remove the mobile phone before selling it. Fortunately, it’s easy. Find the SIM ejector on your smartphone and insert the paper clip until the tray pops out. Remove the SIM card, replace the tray, and you’re ready to ship your smartphone.

The perfect place to sell your phone

(Thomas Imo / Photothek via Getty Images)

Best buy

If you know you’re selling your iPhone and using cash to buy electronics, take a step forward with Best Buy. You can trade in your mobile phone at the store or mail it to your digital gift card. For a space gray 256GB iPhone 11 Pro on Verizon in good condition, expect to get around $ 460.

Apple trade-in

The Apple Trade In program pays instant credits for new iPhone or Apple Store gift card purchases. Visit the site, select your iPhone model, answer some questions about its condition, get a quote (and find out if Apple will pay the packaging and shipping), accept the quote, iPhone You will receive a gift card when you receive. Alternatively, go to the Apple Store and trade in directly to receive credit immediately for your purchase (please double-check your nearest store for COVID restrictions before traveling). Get up to $ 500 on your iPhone 11 Pro.

uSell

Want to sell your iPhone fast? One option is uSell. Select your model, carrier, capacity, and status to receive your offer. If you choose to accept it, we will ship your iPhone to uSell for free. If your device is in the condition you said, you will be paid by check or PayPal. Verizon’s 256GB iPhone 11 Pro is currently worth about $ 420.

decluttr

When you sign a contract with decluttr, you will see a shipping label that allows you to send your mobile phone for free. In return, you will receive payment via direct deposit or PayPal. Verizon’s 256GB iPhone 11 Pro is currently worth $ 519.

GameStop

Are most of your iPhone apps games? Then it’s probably a safe bet that GameStop’s successful submission of an iPhone for some store credits. (You can also get cash there if you want.) Take your device to your nearest GameStop (a quote is available on the site before your trip) and get a quote from your salesperson. Then you will receive store credits or cash on the spot. Verizon’s 256GB iPhone 11 Pro earns $ 450 in store credits and $ 360 in cash ($ 495 in store credits and $ 396 in cash for Power Up Rewards Pro members).

eBay

There is always eBay to sell your device yourself. The site has a quick walkthrough that allows you to enter phone statistics before selling on eBay’s traditional auction process, or select a quick sale option to receive cash as soon as eBay receives the call.

Swapper

Swappa is a marketplace where you can sell your iPhone directly. Select your phone model on the site, upload some photos and set the price. When someone buys it, you will be paid immediately through PayPal. You are responsible for safely transporting your phone to the buyer. The iPhone 11 Pro sells for about $ 562 on this site.

Like what you are reading?

Sign up for the Race to 5G newsletter to deliver top stories of mobile technology directly to your inbox.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/sell-your-iphone-safely-and-get-the-most-cash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos