Marvels Midnight Suns: First gameplay on the Firaxis card-based system





Marvels Midnight Suns is the next turn-based game by the team behind XCOM. Lead designer Jake Solomon was at hand today during the IGN-sponsored Twitch live stream to elaborate on the gamecard-based combat system.

Combat was the greatest exposure from the stream and included a highly edited sequence of gameplay for 6 minutes. This shows the hand of the card placed along the bottom of the user interface, in the immediate vicinity of where the XCOM ability hotkeys were in the past. The video details how these abilities are acquired, upgraded and combined with the movements of other heroes.

Players take on the role of centuries-old heroes, known only as hunters. The purpose is to kill Lilith, the Devil’s Queen, before awakening the Cthulhu-like Dark Lord. Like a hunter, Lilith slept for a while, but recently was awakened by Hydra through a combination of black magic and science. In-game enemies look like a combination of weird and magical creatures and high-tech high-dramatics.

A cathedral-like building known as Abbey serves as a base for players to interact with other heroes in the game. Each of these heroes, including members of The Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways, has its own set of special abilities. These abilities can be upgraded over time and, when used correctly, can create your own combo moves.

Compared to the XCOM series, this game map looks much smaller and flatter. The screen is clean during the action sequence, the UI disappears completely and the action is highlighted. The video showed multiple environmental impacts, including the ability to throw enemies at each other, the environment, and moving away from the edges of skyscrapers. There were also many barrels that exploded. In-game locations range from the Avengers Tower, Doctor Stranges Sanctum Soundtrack, desolate deserts, and bizarre hellish dimensions.

The game includes costume upgrades, but the gameplay trailer doesn’t mention whether these costumes are available for real rates. The development team then added more details to Twitter.

Ladies and gentlemen, regarding our battle card system, Marvel’s @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions do not have a loot box to get more cards (ie Gunmacoil). You can buy purely cosmetic character skins that have no effect on game balance https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZ

Marvel’s Midnight Sun (@midnightsuns) September 1, 2021

According to the team, there is no loot box. You can buy purely cosmetic character skins that do not affect game balance.

You can watch the full video on Twitch and YouTube.

Publisher 2K Games plans to deploy Marvels Midnight Suns on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in March 2022.

Update: Firaxis has clarified its policy on loot boxes and cosmetic skins on Twitter. Updated the original story to include these details.

