PS Plus Free September 2021 Game Announced





The free PS Plus game for September has been released.

Credit: Square Enix

Well, the leak was right again.

I posted about the leaked online PS Plus game a few days ago in September and, as always, urged readers to take the leak with a drop or two of salt. I don’t know when the leak will take effect or if it’s just hot.

This time the leak was correct. The free PS Plus titles for September are:

Overheat: All-you-can-eat (PS5 only) Predator: Hunting ground (PS4 backward compatible with PS5) Hitman 2 (PS4 backward compatible with PS5) Overheat: All-you-can-eat (PS5)

Overcooked is actually a very challenging, incredibly fun and fun co-op cooking puzzle. The PS5 version has 84/100 in Metacritic. Seriously, but play this with your friends. That explosion.

Predator: Hunting Ground (PS4)

Predator: Hunting Ground makes sense for a PlayStation Plus title, given that Sony actually released the game. In that asymmetrical competitive shooter, one player plays as a nominal alien and the other team plays as special forces. A gloomy game with a Metacritic score of 56/100 should be acquired in context. Steam gets a very positive user review score. This probably means that it has improved since its release.

Hitman 2 (PS4)

Finally, Hitman 2 is an excellent stealth assassination game of the restarted Agent 47 series. Lots of great open-ended stages sneak through your path, dress up in disguise and take the bad guys out along the way. Any fan of stealth sandbox games should give this a try. 82/100 on PS4 Metacritic.

When can I download these games?

All three games will be available for download on Tuesday, September 7th. This means that by next Monday, you’ll need to download the apparently dull PlayStation Plus title this month. Read about them here.

