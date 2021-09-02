



We are pleased to announce QVALON as a sponsor of the most innovative UK retailer category at the 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

QVALON is a cloud-based mobile solution designed to manage, monitor, and maximize retail operations.

This system ensures uniform operational standards across the retail network.

It also provides leadership with analytics-based intelligence and workforce development tools that drive results. With QVALON, you can create a great brand experience that enhances customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The most innovative UK retailer category

Who was the UK’s most innovative and customer-oriented retailer this year?

Our judges will be asked to look at the technology deployments, pilots, etc. listed next to each retailer to determine what was most consistently positive and customer-centric in 2021.

Last year, Co-op brought back money for various last mile deliveries and sustainability initiatives.

The jury was also impressed by the launch of the Augmented Reality Experience to celebrate the 15 million members who supported activities in more than 4,500 regions across the UK.

Click here to join in 2021 and get the chance to join the Co-op in the Retail Technology Hall of Fame.

Scott Thompson, editor of RTIH, said: The outbreak of the coronavirus shows how resilient and fast the retail industry is.

And that’s reflected in the list of 2020 RTIH Innovation Award winners, featuring agile and innovative technology ventures and retailers who have made strong achievements in difficult times.

Thompson adds: The transition to digital caused by a pandemic has changed retail forever. But that doesn’t mean that physical retail is dead. It’s far from that.

Stores still play an important role in connecting one-on-one with customers.

That’s why retailers are investing in a variety of technologies that provide a personalized customer experience and make shopping as convenient as possible. A good UK example of the latter is the Asda Stevenage Innovation Store.

Neither I nor QVALON can wait for this trend and many others to be reflected in the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards candidate list.

