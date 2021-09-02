Mobile shopping surges during Covid’s pandemic as Android shines — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Consumers flocked to mobile retail within the limits of the coronavirus, boosting a year-long trend of increased adoption in this sector. Globally, mobile users have spent 49% more time on these apps since January 2020, reaching nearly 18 million hours each week in April 2021.

Regionally, APAC experienced the most significant increase in time spent (54%), followed by the Americas (40%), Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) (38%).

Despite the initial global reopening period, mobile purchases continue. Specifically, the analysis revealed that the purchase rate increased by 30.1% (from 15.3% to 19.9%) from January 2021 to May 2021.

Purchase sizes also surged, with the June 2021 basket hitting a $ 88 high compared to January’s $ 74, an increase of 15.8%.

We live in an era defined by the mass adoption of new technologies, and retail apps are benefiting from it. Analysis over the last five years has shown a strong and ongoing trend for consumers to compete with these platforms and form new shopping habits, said Mark Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Liftoff. increase.

The continued interest in mobile shopping, even in the physical resumption, suggests that this is not a temporary trend, but a new normal that lasts longer than these Covid eras.

Android surpasses iOS in retail

In the ongoing platform war, Android has shown great expectations, especially in the retail industry.

Android users are very enthusiastic about shopping apps, spending a total of 2 billion hours a week on these apps as of May 2021, an increase of 51% over the previous year.

Research shows that the cost per installation (CPI) for Android is $ 2.13, 55% lower than $ 3.85 for iOS, while at the same time offering a high install-to-action rate of 16.5% compared to 11.3% for iOS.

