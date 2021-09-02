Google Street View Photographer Helps Mountain Home SMEs





Google has become a part of our life at Mountain Home.

The company started out as a simple search engine, but soon expanded to one of the largest and wealthiest companies in the world.

The company manufactures everything from phones to computers to server farms for the US government.

School kids use it to complete book reports, but large and small businesses rely on Google to promote their products and services. Creating a Google home page can make the difference between success and failure for many companies.

And that’s what John Frazier and his small business, Mountain Home Marketing, are doing for Mountain Home.

“I just want people to know. If someone needs help, we need to get out there and continue with the small business, so what it takes to get them on the map Can do anything, “Fraser said. “We support one business at a time.”

Fraser is the only reliable photographer in Google Street View in Mountain Home, where you can take 360-degree camera shots of your company and add them to Google Maps and Street View. It takes about an hour to be added to Street View.

Launched in 2007, Google Street View provides a panoramic view of where users were searching on Google Maps. This allowed users to seamlessly transition from satellite imagery of business and home to see the street eye view of the property.

Google extended the program in 2013 to give a panoramic view of the inside of the companies that participated in the program. After taking a 30-day training course, I was intrigued by Fraser, who became the first Street View photographer in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“2013 was very tough. The image quality had to match Street View, so when you enter the business from the street you shouldn’t notice the difference in camera quality.”

Participating in Street View is neither cheap nor easy, according to Fraser, and applicants have pre-purchased $ 5,000 worth of equipment. Applicants who completed the training process had to secure 20 customers within the first month.

Fraser took a year to complete the process after first signing up for the program. He ran his first photography business, Tulsa Panorama, for several years before he and his wife, Kelly Fraser, moved to Oakland, Arkansas in 2016.

“I applied as it was a year ago,” Fraser said. “One day I received a strange email. It was just one sentence. You were chosen to apply on the spot. And that just said, click here. Click on it. Then, for the next 30 days, after a very detailed training process, I had to invest in the equipment as soon as I finished the class. If you didn’t invest, you couldn’t do it. In addition, I had to get 20 customers in the first 30 days. I had to go out on the street and start selling. ”

To date, Fraser has served companies such as Nature’s Way, B & B Trailer Sales, Buncle’s Brick Oven, and Brew and Hank’s Fine Furniture.

Fraser has established itself as a trusted photographer on Google, so you can enter the correct time and place for your company to let Google know that the information is accurate. Coupled with Street View panoramas, this allows Fraser to help clients reach the top of Google’s home page, often doubling their business within a year.

He also said he would support companies with branding on Google, allowing them to compete with large companies for the top spot in search engines.

“Everything is based on categories. It’s based on what people are looking for,” Fraser said. “Google doesn’t care what the name of your business is. So we change the brand name, such as Mower Warehouse. We entered the owner’s facility. He has two or three lawnmowers there. He now has a $ 500,000 lawn mower at his facility. I helped put him on the map, and now he’s everywhere. At Mountain Home I had to do reverse engineering to rank in. You don’t look at the store and look for problems, so I asked him to repair the mower. ”

In 2015, Kelly asked John to move to Arkansas to realize his dream of owning a farm. The couple now live on more than 30 acres in Ozark, a few miles from Missouri.

Their farm is completely off-the-grid and powered by 20 nickel-iron batteries made famous by Thomas Edison. Fraser has built a network of antennas and cell phone boosters to stay connected to the outside world and run online businesses from a distance.

To help fund their farms, the couple launched YouTube channels and websites to record the ups and downs of building off-the-grid homes.

“This has always been my dream,” Kelly said with a laugh. “He wanted a 6,000-square-foot house with a BMW theater room. We would hire everything. I’m often asked what my dream car is, but it’s quiet with a cup holder. I think it’s a car. I’m just reluctant to do any of those things. ”

This move was a change for Fraser, but he said it was the best thing that happened in his life. He said he learned how to be resilient and how to take care of his home.

He also states that the move has allowed him to refocus his work on helping people in need.

“I love taking new pictures and supporting new businesses,” Fraser said. “Separating from money was the greatest blessing I’ve ever had. We learned to live without anything. We want to be in a position with no invoices or debts. I think. I can work with small businesses to increase traffic so I can repair the tractor, do more and build more. ”

