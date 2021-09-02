



What is the Google Stack?

Google Stack is a document scanning and filing app. Digitally take pictures of receipts, invoices and other documents, save them as PDFs and categorize them into different categories. It’s free to download and is only available on Android phones and tablets in the United States.

Important point Google Stack is a document digitization and filing app released by Google in March 2021. This app is free, but only available to Android users. Google Stack uses artificial intelligence to scan paper, save it as a PDF, and organize it into customizable categories. Users can search for stacked documents in a variety of ways. Store name, invoice date, amount, etc. You can also save a copy of your Google Stack document to your Google Drive. How the Google stack works

Launched on March 30, 2021, Google Stack was created by Area120, Google’s in-house incubator owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOG and GOOGL).

Stack’s team leader was Christopher Pedregal, creator of the educational app Socratic, which Google acquired in 2018.

To use Stackonce, start by shooting a document downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app scans it, gives it a title, and suggests the appropriate category or stack to save (get a name now?) Based on the details in the document. You can also import and scan existing PDFs or photos of documents already on your Android smartphone.

Stacks have names such as invoices, receipts, banks, homes, IDs, vehicles, insurance, legal affairs, medical care, taxes, travel, and more. If you don’t like the preset suggestions, you can rename the file, insert the document into another stack, or create your own category. You can put the PDF on multiple stacks and edit the appearance (trimming, color) of the file, but the app will automatically do many digital extensions. A professional app reviewer was particularly impressed with Stacks’ ability to collect and categorize information from highly crumpled receipts.

Google Stack Strengths

Scan apps have been around for some time. The biggest problem with Stacks is the ability to organize how documents are read and filed.

Stack makes extensive use of Google’s DocAI tools, a cloud-based technology for document analysis.

This ability to analyze and identify important data also allows you to search for stacked documents in a variety of ways. Store name, invoice date, amount, etc. The app also allows full-text search within documents.

Another selling point of Stacks is the ability to sync with Google Drive. You can choose to automatically save a copy of the stacked document there for access on your desktop or laptop. That way, as some cynics say, if Google stops using Stackor, scans will always be available, even if they decide to stop using Stackor.

Reaction to Google Stack

Stack has received most positive reviews on the Google Play store. As of August 31, 2021, this app has a 4.6 star rating (out of 5) from 2,977 reviewers. Simple, easy to use and intuitive, the names and categories are great! A typical praise. Complaints focus on crash / upload delays and the difficulty of moving PDFs between stacks and re-sorting PDFs within the stack.

Given that Stacks is affiliated with the Google Workspace (formerly G-Suite) family, some respondents have expressed concern about big data. One CNET comment states: And what does Google do with all your important scanned documents? Don’t be surprised if you receive strange accidental ads after using this app.

Over 100,000

Number of stack installations as of August 31, 2021

Google stack competitors

Document scanning and digitization services are nothing new. One of the oldest, CamScanner, dates back to 2011. The major mobile apps that Google Stack is competing with include:

Microsoft Office Lens for iPhone and Android that can be saved to OneNote or OneDrive TinyScanner in iOS and Android device versions, Adobe Scan for iO and Android, PDF or JPEG can be uploaded for Adobe Document Cloud CamScanner APK, iPhone and Android, Documents Also save as a PDF or JPEG file Is Google Stack safe?

Stack uses Google’s advanced security and login technology to protect your documents. For added protection, you can request a face or fingerprint scan each time you unlock the app.

How do I use the Google Stack?

First, log in to the Google Stack app using your Google account. Then tap the + button in the lower right corner of the screen. There are three ways to scan and import items. PDF options for digitized files, gallery options for photos, and camera options for creating a digitized version of the actual document. Using a camera is the same as taking a picture on your smartphone. Place the paper on a bright flat surface, hold your smartphone firmly and tap the scan button. The app will automatically crop the image for sharpness.

Where are Google Stack documents stored?

Google Stack documents are stored in the app itself and organized into different categories (stacks). You can also save a copy of the document to Google Drive.

