



Dr. Rudolf Weigl developed the first effective vaccine typhus, saving thousands of Jews from execution in the process.

Although Dr. Rudolf Weigl’s research on typhus vaccines during World War II saved countless lives, his life-saving skills extended beyond the scope of illness.

Weigl is a Polish biologist, doctor and inventor, best known for creating the first effective vaccine against typhus, which has spread to body lice and has killed millions throughout history. In the process, he also provided shelter for Jews at risk of execution during the Holocaust.

To honor his achievements, Google will dedicate Doodle to a doctor on his 138th birthday on Thursday.

Born in 1883 in the modern Czech Republic, Weigl received a PhD in zoology, comparative anatomy and histology after earning a degree in biological science from Lww University in Poland in 1907. A study of microscopic anatomy of biological tissue. ..

When Typhus devastated Eastern Europe during World War I, Weigl decided to stop it. After discovering that the bacteria that infect typhus spread through lice, Vigle raised infected lice in his lab, harvested their stomachs and mashed them into vaccines.

Weigl refined his technique over the years and began extensive testing of the vaccine in 1933. During this time he got sick himself but recovered.

During the German occupation of Poland during World War II, his work attracted the attention of the Nazis. The Nazis ordered Weigl to build a typhoid vaccine factory. To staff the factory, Weigl hired Jewish friends and colleagues to prevent them from being deported to the Nazi death camp.

Thousands of Weigl vaccines were also smuggled into Jewish ghettos, concentration camps and Gestapo prisons. Weigl is estimated to have saved about 5,000 Jews from the Nazis.

He was nominated twice for the Nobel Prize for the invention of the typhoid vaccine, but was blocked twice due to war and politics.

Weigl died in 1957 at the age of 74. Almost half a century later, in 2003, Israel was commended as a Righteous Among the Nations.

