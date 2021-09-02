Google reveals the most unique pumpkin spice search in all states





Summer may not be over yet, but it’s almost over. Autumn is approaching and people all over the world are preparing for the pumpkin season. According to this Google map, everything from pumpkin spice ramen to pumpkin spice martini to pumpkin spice scented candles has passed through roofs across the country. The data show that people in all 50 states are moving to pumpkin mode, but they also suggest that how they do it varies from place to place.

Universally, pumpkin spice latte searches peaked nationwide as soon as September began. That’s true every year, according to Google data. Last week alone, the most searched latte was “Pumpkin Spice Latte”. Probably because autumn favorites have recently returned to Dunkin’Donuts and Starbucks. In addition, searches for “Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Enchilada” and “Pumpkin Spice Latte Hair Color” increased by 1000% and 450%, respectively.

However, in some regions, the fall search looks very different. According to Google’s data map, “Pumpkin Spice Creamer” was the most popular search in Maine, Kentucky, and New Mexico. In Michigan, Nevada, and Oregon, “Pumpkin Spice Syrup” was the number one search engine. Pumpkin spice ramen seems to have come to the minds of people in Alabama, Texas, and Vermont, and Google has noticed that it’s a trend. You know what they say, don’t knock it until you try it.

According to Google, most trends seemed to be coffee-focused, but there were many other pumpkin recipes mixed in. People also searched for pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin spice cupcakes, pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls, and pumpkin spice cookies. In Florida and South Carolina, all searches were for pumpkin spice margaritas. If you can’t have foliage, you should at least get a heavy drinker beach drink that feels a bit like autumn.

Pumpkins were the main focus of most Google searches last week, but other trends suggest that some people have fallen into their minds in other ways. According to Google data, lasagna soup, caralou soup, fresh tomato soup, and tom kha kai were also popular searches. After all, it’s time to switch to soup mode.

As long as I hope summer lasts forever, it seems like it’s time to lean towards autumn and the flavors that accompany it, even if you’re reluctant.

