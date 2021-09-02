Brooklyn Acquires First Spec Office Project in Decades





Location, location, location, Rubenstein Partners Stu Little talks about why Williamsburg was the perfect location for 25 Kent, a brand new, scratch-built office property. This development is Brooklyns’ first speculative office project in more than 40 years. The project is expected to bring Williamsburg’s status as a global manufacturing and creative hub, along with one of its neighbors’ corporate developments, 10 Wythe.

Brooklyns’ true roots are in manufacturing, and as the autonomous region adapts and transforms, innovative solutions are needed to ensure that these economic developments benefit the entire community, Little said. Tells GlobeSt.com. Brooklyn has recently become a true live workplay environment, migrating from its traditional predominantly retail and residential environment. As a result, employers are increasingly looking to find office space at destinations near where the majority of people live. Their workforce is resident.

A $ 550 million multipurpose development, 10Wythe will also include the new headquarters of ACME Smoked Fish, a fourth-generation family-owned business that employs more than 100 members. According to Stein, the project will create about 2,000 jobs. Together with 25 Kent, this project is very proud to help not only the rapid growth of Brooklyn’s creative economy, but also the maintenance and strengthening of industrial applications in today’s economy. With 25 Kent and 10 Weiss, it wasn’t just about activating the space to be in 9-5 locations. Instead, it created a vibrant environment that attracted today’s talents and brought these live workplay elements to the surrounding community.

These are ready to rock the market and define Brooklyn as a separate market from Manhattan. Over the last 15 years, Brooklyn has continued to differentiate itself as a clear competitor in Manhattan, transforming it into a hotbed of technology, innovation and creative activity, Stein says. This transition from the suburbs to the cultural and economic powers of the region is at the heart of this development opportunity.

Williamsburg is a natural place for Brooklyn’s commercial sector to revive. Williamsburg was one of the first regions of the Brooklyn Renaissance in the last decade, catalyzed by the 2005 Williamsburg-Greenpoint rezoning, Stein says. The zoning change undoubtedly evoked a large housing supply reaction, paving the way for rapid growth. Since then, the submarket has emerged as a dynamic 24-hour residential retail hotel area, now boating high-rise luxury towers and retail stores, just as Manhattan’s Meatpacking District first began to emerge. I am carrying it in.

Now the market will have quality office space comparable to the neighboring big cities. Brooklyns’ long history included its status as a commuter town associated with Manhattan. It was a traditional manufacturing hub, but not the center of affairs, Stein says. As a result, there is no office stock in Brooklyn to support the new demand created by the Brooklyn Renaissance. According to Stein, the tech and creative industries are driving growth, a good sign for the city and bringing a strong workforce to office spaces in Brooklyn and Williamsburg.

