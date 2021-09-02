



USB Redirector 2021 Free Download Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline standalone setup of USB Redirector 2021.

USB Redirector Overview

USB Redirector 2021 is a useful application that enables users to share remote USB devices through local area network connection such as Wlan, and internet between computers. Through the application, you will not be tested or encountered any limitation while transferring files, it will be as if the USB is connected to your computer. It provides users with fast resolution of USB remote needs or requirements. No more disconnecting USB between computers and wasting time and effort. You can also download USB Redirector.

USB Redirector 2021 is a simple solution for users where they can use the application for multiple purposes like USB Server, USB Client or transfer files without any issues or connections. This application has the advanced capability as it uses a regular TCP and IP connection to the local network router through which the computer is connected for transfers. It also allows users to use USB devices on a computer where the USB ports are damaged or missing. Provides professional solutions with forwarding USB devices between Windows and Linux systems. You can also download Aster-V7.

USB Redirector Features

USB Redirector Technical Setup Details Software Full Name: USB Redirector 2021 Setup File Name: USB.Redirector.6.12.0.3230.rar Full Setup Size: 8.5MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Architecture: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 bit (x64) Latest Version Release Added On: Sep 02, 2021 Developers: Home

System Requirements For USB Repeater

Operating System: Windows 7/8/8.1/10.Memory (RAM): 512MB of RAM Required Hard Disk Space: 10MB of Free Space Required Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or later Download USB Redirector for free

