8 tips for taking better videos on your iPhone or Android phone

Shooting professional-level video at home has never been easier. Smartphone camera technology and editing software continue to improve between Apple’s Pro Raw mode on the iPhone 12, Google’s computational photographic technology on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5, and Samsung’s incredible zoom capabilities on the Galaxy S21. And I’m just hoping for more camera innovation in the upcoming Pixel 6 and the rumored iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22.

But still, to get a good video, you need more than a good camera. You also need to know how to get the most out of your phone’s camera tricks. Here, remember when you make your own video at home this year, whether you’re participating in the TikTok trend, exciting influencer games on Instagram, or capturing memories with your family. Here are some important tips to keep in mind.

1. Consider what you want the video to look like

Before we get started, we need to think a little about what we want to include in the video. It could be all the complete movie that happens on your child’s next birthday, but consider making it a bit more specific. Perhaps the games you play with, or all the videos about them opening gifts.

Having a specific story to tell (even a basic story) will help you consider the shots you need to capture. It also helps you capture and edit only what you need, rather than sifting through hours of footage. Use.

In my video, I made a list of shots I knew I needed, and also made a rough storyboard to help develop Angle’s ideas.

For my own congratulatory video (embedded above), I decided to show you how to make your own Hot Mald Cider. By keeping it on a particular topic, I was able to accurately determine the shots I needed and their order, and even sketch the storyboard of the shots in advance. You don’t have to go that far, but it’s a great help to have a rough idea in mind.

2. Set up the phone properly

Almost every smartphone these days can take great videos, but it’s worth checking the settings to make sure you’re ready. The resolution setting is up to you, but Full HD (1080p) looks great, but it’s probably a good starting point as your phone’s storage doesn’t fill up quickly. You can go up to 4K if your phone allows it, or down to 720p if you’re using an older device that can’t even edit.

3. Make the video clip short and sweet

It’s easy to shoot a five-minute clip of a person stripping potatoes for dinner, but when you look back, you’ll find that it’s too long to be interesting. Instead, consider keeping the length of each clip at about 15-20 seconds. In retrospect, you might be surprised at how long a 15-second video really is. Also, cutting a lot of short clips will make your video look more attractive and professional.

Don’t Overshoot-The finished video only took about 5 seconds for this overhead shot, so shooting more than a minute of footage was pointless and time consuming.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET4.Stabilize the phone

Nothing can ruin a video as easily as your erratic footage. If your phone has a stable video mode, make sure it is turned on. If not, consider using a small tripod to stabilize your phone. Of course, this also allows you, the filmmaker, to participate in the action. This is great for cooking and giving out gifts.

5. Be creative at an angle

A great way to improve the quality of a movie is to experiment from different angles. Let’s say you’re capturing the moment your child receives gifts from under a tree for Christmas-not only shoot them from a nearby standing position, but also consider ways to capture those moments in a more exciting way. .. Perhaps you can put your cell phone in a tree in the gift and watch the child reach for the camera and pick up the gift.

There is no end to how to play from your own angle, so think of ways to rock things. You can always retake certain things from multiple angles (or set up a spare phone or camera for another angle) and later cut them together in a video editor. For example, in my video I wanted to show cinnamon and ginger being thrown into a pot, so I used two angles. One is the angle at which you look into the pot from a first-person perspective, and the other is the angle at which your smartphone is placed behind the pot. A pot that shows how the ingredients are put in. It is these small elements that make a big difference overall.

I used a tripod to take this overhead shot and a small LED light to brighten the cider in the pot. It’s not an elegant setup-the lights are just balanced with a roll of paper towels!

Andrew Hoyle / CNET6.Improve audio

If your video includes people talking to the camera (perhaps your child would like to thank Grandma for the gift), you’ll want to make sure your phone can clearly capture that audio. For best results, consider buying a small external microphone like the Rode Video Micro. It connects to the phone’s headphone jack (or power port via an adapter) and dramatically improves sound quality.

If you don’t want to invest in extra gear, there’s still a lot you can do to help. Turning off background music, or at least lowering it, or closing the door to drown out kitchen appliances makes a big difference in how clearly you can capture those voices.

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with fun and creative how-tos.

7. Try slow motion and time lapse

Modern mobile phones have a mode for shooting slow motion video and a mode for time lapse, both of which are great tools for video. Of course, using them should make sense-slow motion slows fast-paced actions and time lapse speeds up long sequences.

In my mature cider video, I used slow motion when igniting the stove to give the erupting flames cinematic quality. It also slowed down the footage of throwing ginger into the pot, creating a great slow-motion effect on the cider’s splash. Up. Running a time lapse didn’t make much sense because it’s a short sequence, but if you want to capture the entire process of creating a time lapse from high up in the kitchen, for example, shoot a moving video. Perhaps more than a few hours will be a neat addition to a holiday movie.

I set the stage for the last shot. There are some festive orange pine cone decorations in front of the Christmas tree. This little extra effort during the shooting phase can make a big difference in the finished video.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET8.Edit video

Once you have the video clips, stitch them together. This can be the most difficult part, especially for those who are completely new to video production. Thankfully, there is an easy way to do things.

Some phones, such as the iPhone ($ 599 for Apple) and recent Samsung Galaxy phones, have an automatic video maker that allows you to select a few clips and automatically cut them into film with background music. It has a transition. clip. They are not always the most elegant pieces, but they are worth remembering if you are a complete beginner.

Or look for apps like Quik on GoPro. For free, you can also drop multiple video clips into your project and have the app automatically convert them to finished film. iPhone users can also use Apple’s iMovie for free. This is a very easy-to-use video editor with a variety of presets and styles available. Adobe Premiere Rush has a variety of editing tools and is built to be mobile friendly. This is a great app, but it costs $ 10 a month (9, AU $ 15), so it’s only worth considering if you want to make more video.

